L.A. Metro awards additional contract to Skanska, Stacy Witbeck JV for Van Nuys light-rail project

Skanska, in a joint venture (JV) with Stacy Witbeck, has been awarded a contract by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) for the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project in Van Nuys, Calif. Along with preconstruction and early-works, the total contract value for the project is $2.43 billion.

The East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project is designed to expand transit access and improve connections along the Van Nuys Boulevard corridor. The addition of new stations and connections to existing services is designed to provide a more reliable way for people to get to work, school and other regional destinations. This added continuity to the broader Los Angeles County rail system serves the communities of Panorama City, Arleta and Pacoima, Calif., while working to supporting long-term mobility efforts.

This project is a Progressive Design-Build, which integrated construction and design teams early in the development process. The JV notes that this allowed for early engagement with L.A. Metro and stakeholders to validate designs, address third-party constraints and refine construction approaches before full build-out which will help manage risk, cost and schedule during upcoming construction.

Funding—in part—for the project is coming from a nearly $900 million grant that L.A. Metro secured in 2024 from the Federal Transit Administration. Construction and operation of the project is anticipated to create more than 18,000 direct and indirect jobs, including those now covered by new local hire rules under the federal infrastructure bill. AECOM is set to lead the design for phase two of the project.

“The East San Fernando Valley Light Rail project is an investment in mobility for the region,” said Skanska USA Executive Vice President Civil West Coast Operations James Bailey. “The Progressive Design-Build delivery method enabled us to collaborate closely with L.A. Metro from day one, bringing designers, builders, stakeholders and community members together to make informed decisions and help shape a light-rail system that will serve the East San Fernando Valley for generations to come.”

The project scope includes the construction of a 6.7-mile, at-grade light rail along Van Nuys Boulevard, a 26-acre rail and maintenance facility, 11 new stations, including shade structures, and utility relocations and improvements.

"Delivering the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail requires getting every detail right, from utility coordination through revenue service, across some of the most active urban corridors in Los Angeles,” said Stacy Witbeck Project Manager Eric Meisgeier. “We will construct this project with the same focus on the work and respect for the community to deliver a project the San Fernando Valley can be proud of."

The project began construction in July 2026, with expected completion in December 2031.