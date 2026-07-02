Fluor Corporation, Walsh Construction Company reach substantial completion on CTA RPM Phase One Project

Fluor Corporation and its joint venture partner, Walsh Construction Company, have reached substantial completion on the Chicago Transit Authority’s (CTA) Red and Purple Line Modernization (RPM) Phase One Project, the largest completed capital project in CTA’s history.

“Reaching Substantial Completion on this landmark project is a testament to the strength of our partnerships, the commitment of our teams and our shared focus on delivering transformational infrastructure,” said Fluor Infrastructure Business President Shawn West. “The RPM Phase One project will have a lasting impact on Chicago’s transit system and the communities it serves. I could not be more proud of what this team has accomplished.”

Since commencing in 2019, the project has modernized and replaced just over two miles of 100-year-old elevated track between Lawrence and Bryn Mawr and rebuilt four stations into modern, fully accessible facilities with enhanced passenger flow, security and signage.

The project also includes the Red-Purple Bypass, a new elevated bypass for the Brown Line that eliminates track conflicts and improves throughput for Red, Purple and Brown Line service. In addition, 11 miles of new digital track circuit signaling have been installed, increasing capacity while enabling future enhancements in signaling and rolling stock.

The project was executed while maintaining rail transit service along the alignment. The new stations and tracks fully opened in the summer of 2025, with final completion for RPM Phase One scheduled for November 2026.