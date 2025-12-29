CTA issues three RFPs to redevelop three parcels of land for RPM Phase One Project

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) has issued three requests for proposals (RFP) to redevelop three parcels of land in the Lakeview neighborhood that were acquired by the CTA to build new track structures and stage construction during the Red and Purple Modernization (RPM) Phase One Project. The construction included building a new rail bypass north of the Belmont station that replaced a crowded, 107-year-old rail junction where Red, Purple and Brown lines intersected. The project also rebuilt Red and Purple line elevated track structures that were more than a century old between Belmont and Addison stations.

"After successfully delivering modern stations and improved service for CTA riders, we are honoring our promise to the Lakeview community to redevelop land used during construction," said CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen. "We are excited to work with the community and serve as a catalyst for development that will enhance the vibrant Lakeview neighborhood."

RPM Phase One included three major components:

Reconstruction of the Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn, and Bryn Mawr Red Line stations into larger, fully accessible stations and replacement of track structure, totaling six track miles. Construction of a Red-Purple Bypass north of Belmont Station and the reconstruction of Red and Purple line track structure between Belmont and Newport/Cornelia. Installation of a new signal system on 23 track miles between Howard and Belmont t to improve train flow and service reliability.

The agency notes RPM will replace aging infrastructure; increase CTA’s capacity to increase train service as needed; and improve service for customers with more reliable, comfortable service.

CTA notes the redevelopment of these parcels is part of the transit-oriented development (TOD) plan created in 2018 by CTA in partnership following extensive meetings and engagement with residents and other community stakeholders. The plan established a shared vision and redevelopment strategies to bring lasting benefits to residents, businesses and transit riders.

The guiding principles of the plan based on the community’s vision include:

Promote cultural, generational, economic and family composition diversity.

Seek commercial, retail and civic uses that encourage vitality.

Capitalize on transit proximity.

Focus on the quality and scale of future neighborhood development.

Pursue environmentally sustainable and economically viable development.

Improve the public realm.

Seek to provide affordable housing options.

The CTA issued three separate RFPs for the following parcels:

Southeast corner of West Newport Avenue and North Clark Street; officially portions of 3401-3427 North Clark Street and 947-949 West Newport Avenue. This parcel includes the historic Vautravers Building, which was moved 30 feet west to allow the CTA to completely reconstruct and straighten century-old Red and Purple line track structures. Southwest corner of West Roscoe Street and North Clark Street; officially portions of 3366-3368 North Clark Street and 947-955 West Roscoe Street. Frontage along North Clark Street; officially portions of 3330-3348 North Clark Street.

Proposals are due by Feb. 25, 2026. CTA in 2018 also published a separate TOD plan for parcels in the RPM Project’s Lawrence to Bryn Mawr Modernization area in the Uptown and Edgewater communities. CTA expects to issue RFPs for those parcels in 2026.