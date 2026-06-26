CHSRA Board issues RFQ to extend California high-speed rail toward Merced County

The California High Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) Board of Directors has issued a request for qualifications for the Merced to Madera civil works collaborative design build contract to extend the California high-speed rail system north toward Merced County, Calif.

“With this action, we’re accelerating the work needed to bring clean, electrified high-speed rail to more of the people of California—starting with Merced,” said CHSRA CEO Ian Choudri. “Delivering an operating Central Valley segment is a key step toward ultimately connecting California’s major population centers in the north and south. As we prepare to begin track installation later this year and launch the next phase of construction, Californians will begin to see the system take shape. By advancing this link and pursuing new clean energy public-private partnership opportunities, we’re building momentum and strengthening the long-term financial sustainability of high-speed rail.”

The Merced to Madera contract covers major civil work along the segment, including grading, structures construction and roadway improvements. CHSRA says the project represents the next phase of extending California’s high-speed rail system north through the Central Valley, building on the 119 miles of construction already underway. The procurement follows a collaborative design-build process, allowing the Authority and competing teams to work together during project development to refine design, reduce risk and improve cost and schedule certainty before a final contractor is selected.

CHSRA notes the solicitation for the procurement will be issued this summer. Two teams will be shortlisted by the end of 2026, with early collaboration beginning shortly thereafter. Major construction on this new segment is anticipated from late 2027 through 2030. The full contract is estimated at approximately $2.4 billion.

Clean Energy public-private partnership advances

The CHSRA Board also received an update on a new solicitation for the Cal CLEAN Partnership Agreement, a long-term initiative focused on securing reliable clean power for future high-speed rail operations while exploring opportunities to generate additional value from CHSRA-owned assets and infrastructure, supporting the authority’s statutory requirement to deliver a system that can operate without ongoing taxpayer subsidy. CHSRA notes the effort complements the recently executed rail infrastructure co-development agreement with Momentum Alliance Partners LLC, which is currently evaluating opportunities to accelerate project delivery and expand private-sector participation in the program.

Under the solicitation, a selected public-private partner will spend six months identifying potential clean energy and commercialization concepts at no cost to the CHSRA before any future development agreements are considered. The exploratory phase will evaluate opportunities to support future system power needs, strengthen energy resiliency and maximize the value of public infrastructure investments. Statements of qualifications are expected this summer, with a recommended partner identified in August and an initial project identification agreement targeted for September 2026, launching the first phase of a long-term effort to support California high-speed rail’s future energy and operational needs.