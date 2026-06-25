CHSRA to partner with Momentum Alliance Partners to help finance, deliver future high-speed rail expansion projects

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) has executed a co-development agreement with Momentum Alliance Partners to help finance and deliver future high-speed rail expansion projects through potential public-private partnership models and long-term infrastructure commercialization opportunities.

Momentum Alliance Partners includes firms specializing in infrastructure investment, rail operations, engineering, systems integration and commercial development, including Plenary Americas, CDPQ Infra, Keolis, SNCF Voyageurs, Jacobs, Sener, SYSTRA, Setec, Arup and Steer.

CHSRA says the agreement marks a significant step in its effort to position California high-speed rail for commercially viable expansion into the state’s major population centers. Over the past year, the authority has advanced a business-focused delivery strategy centered on right-sizing infrastructure, accelerating revenue-generating segments, strengthening long-term funding certainty and identifying opportunities for private sector participation.

Unlike a traditional consulting agreement, the CDA establishes a collaborative predevelopment partnership intended to evaluate future delivery opportunities through public-private partnership models.

“Over the past year, the authority has taken significant steps to reposition California high-speed rail around a more commercially focused and delivery-oriented strategy designed to accelerate expansion into the state’s major population centers,” said CHSRA CEO Ian Choudri. “This agreement reflects growing market confidence in that strategy and the long-term potential of California high-speed rail as a transformative investment in California’s future. As construction advances, and we prepare to begin high-speed rail track installation this year, partnerships like this allow us to evaluate how private-sector expertise, financing and delivery models could help accelerate system expansion.”

With execution of this agreement, CHSRA says the partnership enters an initial six-month predevelopment and delivery evaluation phase focused on identifying viable strategies to accelerate future system expansion beyond the segment currently under active construction between Merced and Bakersfield, Calif. The consortium will evaluate infrastructure sequencing, delivery models, financing strategies, operational concepts and opportunities for private sector participation in future expansion segments. CHSRA notes the work builds on significant ongoing construction progress in the Central Valley, where the authority plans to begin the western hemisphere’s first high-speed rail track and systems installation later this year.

Momentum Alliance Partners will also assess long term commercialization opportunities associated with the high-speed rail corridor, including broadband and fiber networks, data infrastructure, utility and transmission corridors, station area development and strategic land use partnerships. These types of integrated corridor opportunities are commonly used in major global infrastructure programs to strengthen long-term financial sustainability and support future system expansion.