MTA awards design-build services contract for Second Avenue Subway Phase 2

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has selected Skanska, Traylor Bros., Inc. and Walsh Construction to deliver design-build services for Phase 2 of the Second Avenue Subway project. The project will extend the Second Avenue Subway (Q line) to 125th Street and includes construction of new station structures for the future 106th Street Station.

“We’re proud to have been selected for the second phase of the Second Avenue Subway, which will significantly improve mobility for New Yorkers by expanding Q line access into East Harlem and Harlem,” said Skanska USA Civil Executive Vice President Michael Viggiano. “Building on the successful completion of Phase I in 2017, we are honored to continue our involvement in this transformative program and to help deliver faster, more reliable transit options that better connect communities across the city.”

Skanska notes the project scope includes construction of the structural tie-ins to existing tunnels, support of excavation and earthwork, installing roadway decking to maintain existing traffic, building at- and below-grade structures for two station entrances and utility support and reconstruction. Once complete, the Second Avenue Subway will create a continuous two-track corridor from 125th Street to Lower Manhattan, with connections to West Midtown and Brooklyn, expanding transit access for East Side residents, workers and visitors. Construction is expected to reach substantial completion in Q3 2030.

“We’re honored to be part of the team selected to advance Phase II of the Second Avenue Subway. Projects like this demand deep underground expertise, strong coordination and a commitment to working safely in one of the most complex urban construction environments in the country,” said Traylor Bros., Inc. Vice President Chris Hebert. “Continuing our partnership with Skanska on the previously constructed 86th Street Cavern, we’re proud to help build infrastructure that will improve mobility and serve New Yorkers for generations.”

According to Skanska, the contract builds on Phase 1 of the Second Avenue Subway project, which extended service from 63rd Street to 96th Street and has been in operation since 2017 and continues the northward expansion of the line to 125th Street. Skanska, in a joint venture with J.F. Shea Construction, Inc. and Schiavone Construction Co., Inc., previously delivered that initial phase.

“Alongside our joint venture partners, Skanska and Traylor Bros., we’re focused on delivering Phase II of the Second Avenue Subway project through coordinated design-build execution,” said Walsh Construction Senior Vice President of Northeast Transportation Jeff Twidwell. “We look forward to extending Q service in Manhattan through disciplined planning and close coordination with stakeholders while adhering to the highest standards of safety and quality.”