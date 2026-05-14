City of Edmonton, Ledcor complete bridge girder installation for Capital Line South extension project

The city of Edmonton, Alberta, and the design-build contractor for the Capital Line South Light Rail Transit (LRT) Extension project, Ledcor, have completed the installation of bridge girders for the new Blackmud Creek LRT bridge. The city says the milestone marks a significant step in the construction of the Capital Line South extension from Century Park to Ellerslie Road.

“The successful installation of bridge girders is always a memorable moment for any project, and it brings the Capital Line South extension one step closer to completion,” said Edmonton LRT Expansion and Renewal General Supervisor Eva Cheung. “We know construction has brought disruption to the communities along 111 Street, and we are incredibly grateful to residents and commuters for their ongoing understanding and patience.”

Throughout the installation, the city notes that the project team implemented strict measures to minimize noise, vibration and dust. The city further notes that all work was conducted in accordance with the approved environmental impact assessment and the North Saskatchewan River Valley Area Redevelopment Plan, Bylaw 7188, and was closely monitored by technical and environmental safety personnel.

“The completion of this critical milestone reflects months of careful planning, strong coordination and the dedication of our skilled crews, who continue to prioritize safety and efficiency on site,” said Ledcor Group of Companies Senior Vice President Brad Mytko. “It brings us one step closer to delivering reliable, high-quality mass transit that will serve Edmontonians for generations to come.”

The installation process began on April 30 and was completed over a five-day period. Crews installed 12 girders using heavy cranes.

The city says reaching this milestone allows crews to continue working on the LRT bridge and advance work such as formwork, rebar and pouring the top deck of the bridge. Major construction activity is set to continue along 111 Street this year.