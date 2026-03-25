Alstom to replace Skyway people mover at George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Alstom has been selected to replace the existing Skyway automated people mover (APM) by the George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, as well as provide operations and maintenance services for the following 15 years. The contract includes:

A new operations control center

Upgraded Automatic Train Control and communications systems

16 new Innovia APM R vehicles

Modernized station doors across all terminals

Continued operations and maintenance of the system

The total contract value is approximately $437 million.

Enhancing mobility for one of America’s busiest airports

IAH is in the midst of a multibillion-dollar expansion to accommodate passenger growth, which the airport reports topped 48 million passengers last year. The renewed Skyway system is being designed to reduce service disruptions, improve passenger flow between terminals and enhance the overall travel experience. Alstom says that upgraded digital communications and monitoring systems will increase system reliability, supporting smoother journeys during peak airport demand.

“Modernizing Houston’s Skyway system is essential to meeting the needs of one of the fastest growing airports in the United States,” said Alstom Americas President Michael Keroullé. “This next-generation APM will deliver more reliable, seamless travel for millions of passengers every year. We are proud to continue our long partnership with IAH and to help shape the future of airport mobility together.”

The upgrades coming under the contract are being made in an effort to ensure the Skyway system continues to serve millions of passengers with high availability and comfort. Interim busing will be provided when the Skyway is out of service to minimize passenger impact.