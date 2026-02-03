Alstom delivers base order of Innovia APM R vehicles to Denver International Airport

Alstom has completed delivery of the base order of Innovia APM R vehicles to Denver International Airport (DEN) to help the airport’s Automated Guideway Transit System (AGTS) increase system capacity and shorten intervals between trains.

The final vehicle is part of an initial order of 26 Innovia APM R cars, the first of which entered into service at DEN in 2024, and 24 vehicles are in service to date. Last year, DEN ordered an additional 19 cars, which will replace all 31 original vehicles and expand the fleet to 45 cars.

“These Innovia vehicles are an important part of Alstom’s commitment to the airport's future, enabling DEN to enhance its transit capabilities and accommodate increasing passenger demand,” said Alstom Americas CEO Michael Keroulle. “While this delivery completes the base order of vehicles, Alstom is continuing its work to support DEN’s vision of creating a modern and efficient airport transportation network.”

According to Alstom, the lightweight aluminum car bodies are assembled using recyclable materials and use a more efficient power supply that improves the airport’s energy consumption by more than 30%.

“DEN’s train to the concourses serves over 150,000 riders each day,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “As we continue to grow our operations, we are working diligently to ensure the airport can accommodate current and future passenger volume while maintaining these critical assets.”

The vehicles were manufactured and tested at Alstom’s site in West Mifflin, Pa. Alstom has continuously operated and maintained DEN’s AGTS since its opening in 1995. In November 2024, DEN signed a new seven-year operations and maintenance contract with Alstom, covering the period from 2025 to 2032. The Alstom team at DEN includes 101 employees, supporting 24/7 operations and maintenance.