Alstom delivers first of new automated people movers to Tampa International Airport

Alstom announced that four Innovia R automated people mover (APM) vehicles began to serve passengers at Tampa International Airport (TPA) as part of a modernization of the airport.

TPA has ordered a total of 16 Innovia R cars to replace 30-year-old Alstom APM cars, which have logged more than one million miles each.

“Since 1971 Alstom has worked with the Tampa airport to keep passengers moving swiftly and reliably; some of the cars we’ve provided have logged over one million miles. Today we’re proud to celebrate a new milestone in this decades-long partnership, introducing our latest and most advanced APM vehicles into service, designed and manufactured in the United States,” said Alstom America President Michael Keroullé. “This is an important part of our broader commitment to support the improvement of the airport’s shuttle system.”

Alstom says the third-generation model is quieter, easier to maintain and more energy efficient. Interiors feature improved lighting, updated video information screens and doors with obstacle-detection systems.

In addition, Alstom says it is installing its Urbalis Flo automatic train control system, which allows trains to run more frequently, both increasing the system’s capacity and reducing passenger wait times.

“TPA’s signature shuttles go back to our opening in 1971 and were the first of their kind at any airport in the world when they debuted,” said TPA CEO Michael Stephens. “Now we are proud to offer another first, with TPA being the first airport in the world to offer these brand-new shuttles coupled with the new technology and operating system that will be guiding them.”

A long-standing partnership

The delivery is the latest chapter in Alstom’s 55-year-long collaboration with TPA. It started when TPA opened with an Alstom-made APM system to connect travellers from its central terminal to four concourses. Alstom has maintained the APM system at Tampa since it began operation.

The first four Innovia R vehicles are entering service as the Blue shuttles to and from the A and C concourses. By the end of the year, the team says that APM connections to three of the airport’s four concourses will be equipped with new vehicles and the new signalling system. Alstom is also building the guideways, signalling system and vehicles for the future Concourse D, which is expected to open in 2028.

All the APM vehicles are manufactured at Alstom’s plant in West Mifflin, Penn.