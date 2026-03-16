Government of Ontario acquires more than 120 miles of track for Northlander rail service

The government of Ontario has acquired 205 kilometers (127.4 miles) of railway between North Bay and Washago, Ontario, another step in the plan to bring back Northlander passenger rail service to Northeastern Ontario. The acquisition represents more than 25% of the rail corridor the Northlander will operate once complete.

The acquisition, which was completed in late February through a C$138 million (US$101 million) investment, secures a dedicated rail corridor that the government says will improve on-time performance and reliability, create jobs and drive economic growth across the north. While passenger rail service will be prioritized on the purchased track, the acquisition will also support freight rail traffic, with the government noting that freight revenues will be directed back to the provincial Crown corporation Ontario Northland.

“Today, we’re taking a pivotal step towards bringing back the Northlander and better connecting Northeastern Ontario families and workers to the opportunities and services they rely on,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “This investment will prioritize passenger service by supporting fast, reliable service along the line.”

The government says the acquisition of more track along the Northlander corridor will connect communities from north to south and support its work to build a province that is more competitive. The investment allows the province to maintain rail infrastructure that improves both passenger and freight service along the corridor. In addition, the government says it will also streamline freight operations in North Bay, where freight trains were previously disassembled, transferred onto CN track and reassembled before continuing south.

“The acquisition of a connected rail corridor between North Bay and Washago marks another important milestone in the long-awaited restoration of the Northlander passenger rail service,” said Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli. “We look forward to seeing how this new era of connection and opportunity takes shape, delivering on our government’s plan to restore safe and reliable service to families across Ontario’s northern communities.”

The government of Ontario has recently taken multiple steps to support the return of the Northlander, including celebrating the arrival of the first Northlander trainset, completing more than $100 million in Northlander rail infrastructure upgrades and finishing construction of the North Bay Rail Bypass. Once complete, the Northlander is set to travel 740 kilometers (460 miles) between Timmins and Toronto, with a rail connection to Cochrane, Ontario, for a total of 16 stops.