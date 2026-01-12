Three new Northlander trains arrive in Ontario

Three new Northlander trains have arrived in Ontario. The Northlander Line will span 740 kilometers (459.8 miles), with 16 stops between Timmins and Toronto, with a connection to Cochrane.

“Today is a great day for the people of Northern Ontario as we move another step closer to bringing the Northlander back into service, so families and workers can travel conveniently from Union Station all the way to Timmins and Cochrane,” said Ontario Premier Doug Ford. “Our government will continue to invest in the largest public transit expansion in Canadian history as part of our plan to create jobs, tackle gridlock and protect workers and businesses.”

The government of Ontario notes the Northlander trainset is currently undergoing testing and commissioning work in Toronto before moving north, where Ontario Northland will begin testing the train along the Northlander corridor to ensure all systems function correctly and meet safety, performance and operating requirements. The Northlander Line is expected to return to service in 2026.

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is delivering on its promise to bring back the Northlander,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “The Northlander is a key part of our $100 billion plan to build transit and highways so we can protect Ontario and connect families to good jobs, housing and the services they rely on.”

In 2025, the government of Ontario began construction of Timmins-Porcupine Station, awarded the contract to reconstruct platforms and installed shelters along the Northlander corridor and completed the North Bay Rail Bypass, which will cut travel times by 15 minutes.