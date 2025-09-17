Government of Ontario completes North Bay Rail Bypass project

The government of Ontario has completed the North Bay Rail Bypass. The 982-meter (0.61-mile) track will improve travel times by 15 minutes to North Bay Station.

“With record investments in infrastructure, including the Northlander, our government is getting it done for the people of Ontario by helping to keep workers on the job in the face of tariffs and economic uncertainty,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “People and businesses across the north have long awaited the return of the Northlander and that is why we are delivering on our promise to restore this vital transportation network that will propel northern economic growth.”

The government of Ontario notes the new track will ensure that Northlander passenger trains avoid the North Bay Rail Yard, improving safety and operational efficiency by keeping them clear of active freight operations between CN, Ottawa Valley Railway and Ontario Northland.

According to the government of Ontario, the Northlander will connect Toronto to Timmins, Ontario, with a rail connection to Cochrane, including a total of 16 stops along the way.

"The completion of the North Bay Rail Bypass contributes an important feature to the new era of the Northlander passenger rail service,” said Ontario Northland CEO Chad Evans. “This new section of track will enhance safety, improve passenger comfort and reduce travel time. It marks an important milestone and the continued momentum propelling the Northlander program closer to in-service. "

North Bay Mayor Peter Chirico added, "The completion of the North Bay Rail Bypass marks a transformative moment for our city and the entire region. This vital infrastructure investment will not only improve travel times and safety, but also strengthen our local economy by supporting tourism, job creation and northern industries. We are proud to be part of the journey to bring back the Northlander, a service that will reconnect communities and expand access to essential services across northern Ontario. On behalf of the residents of North Bay, I want to thank the Ontario government for their continued commitment to northern growth and for getting it done for the north.”