Northlander Line nears completion in Ontario

Construction is almost complete on the Northlander Line that will span 740 kilometers (459.8 miles), with 16 stops between Timmins and Toronto, Ontario, with a connection to Cochrane.

“Our government is protecting Ontario by bringing back the Northlander and connecting thousands of people in northeastern Ontario to health care, education and economic opportunities,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “The rail work underway will help reduce travel times and deliver a smoother and more comfortable ride for passengers.”

The government of Ontario notes that additional work along the corridor, which includes adding warning systems, updating signage at rail crossings and adding gates to existing crossings, will continue to enhance safety across the network. The province has also awarded a contract for renovations at North Bay Station, which will serve the Northlander, as well as Ontario Northland’s motor coach and Bus Parcel Express services. Construction on North Bay Station is underway to modernize the station with new digital screens, seating and service counters, as well as washroom and lighting enhancements to improve accessibility and comfort. Similar work is underway at the Cochrane and Englehart stations, with construction expected to be completed in the spring.

“Our government’s investment in track upgrades is delivering safer, smoother travel while building momentum toward the Northlander’s return,” said Ontario Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth George Pirie. “Today’s announced improvements will make it easier and safer to move students, workers and tourists across the north, and with construction well underway at the station in Timmins, our community is ready to welcome the Northlander back.”

The government of Ontario has recently marked several milestones to support the return of the Northlander, including completing construction of the North Bay Rail Bypass, getting shovels in the ground at Timmins-Porcupine Station, reconstructing platforms and installing shelters along the Northlander corridor and marking the arrival of the first of three Northlander trainsets.

"Ontario Northland is pleased to share that rail infrastructure work supporting the Northlander service continues to progress,” said Ontario Northland CEO Chad Evans. “The enhancements to safety, comfort and overall travel time will directly benefit passengers using this service for years to come."