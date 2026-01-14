PANYNJ starts guideway and track structure construction for AirTrain replacement project

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) has started the next phase of construction on the new AirTrain Newark system. Work is beginning on the guideway and track structure that will run between the Newark Liberty International Airport Train Station and the P4 station.

This phase of construction will require ongoing weekday service outages between the P4 station and the Airport Train Station that links to Northeast Corridor (NEC) services for New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) and Amtrak. To maintain connectivity during the outage, PANYNJ says it will operate a shuttle bus system that will service all airport terminals, rental car facilities and parking locations.

The new $3.5 billion automated system will replace the existing AirTrain upon its competition. The original AirTrain opened in 1996. According to the agency, the system has become outdated, over capacity and unable to accommodate Newark Liberty’s growth. The new AirTrain system is being designed to host expanded passenger capacity, greater reliability and flexible connectivity in conjunction with the airport’s redevelopment plan. It is expected to begin passenger service in 2030.

“Replacing AirTrain Newark is critical to the future of Newark Liberty International Airport,” said PANYNJ Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “This next phase of construction moves that work from planning to visible progress, while ensuring travelers continue to have reliable ways to reach terminals, parking and transit connections during construction.”

PANYNJ Executive Director Rick Cotton says that the project is about building a system that can keep pace with Newark Liberty’s growth for decades to come.

PANYNJ notes that AirTrain ridership is forecasted to grow by 50% by 2040, exceeding the capacity of the existing system and pushing forward the replacement. The authority also says the current system is unable to be expanded or upgraded to newer technology and that its route will hinder future airport growth while the new system is designed to be expandable. When the current system opened in 1996, the airport served approximately 30 million passengers each year. In 2024, Newark Liberty welcomed nearly 50 million passengers.

The new system is being designed to handle 50,000 passengers per day, up from the current system’s 33,000-passenger capacity. Its route will allow for easier access to the new Terminal A, eliminating the current 15-minute walk between the AirTrain station and the terminal.

Redeveloping Newark Liberty International Airport

PANYNJ is currently undertaking a complete redevelopment of Newark Liberty International Airport, beginning in 2023 with the opening of Terminal A. The airport’s redevelopment is outlined in the agency’s EWR Vision plan to accommodate future growth and deliver a better air travel experience from curb to gate. Elements of the redevelopment of Newark Liberty include:

Terminal development : A new international terminal to replace the current Terminal B while enhancing Terminal C to improve the passenger experience. The upgraded terminals would allow the airport to accommodate continued growth in passenger volume while leaving space for further expansion as needed.

: A new international terminal to replace the current Terminal B while enhancing Terminal C to improve the passenger experience. The upgraded terminals would allow the airport to accommodate continued growth in passenger volume while leaving space for further expansion as needed. Airside development : Improving airport operations with a more efficient and resilient taxiway network while accommodating the industry trend toward larger aircraft. It would include the industry’s latest safety standards, increasing straight taxiway segments and minimizing the need for crossings.

: Improving airport operations with a more efficient and resilient taxiway network while accommodating the industry trend toward larger aircraft. It would include the industry’s latest safety standards, increasing straight taxiway segments and minimizing the need for crossings. Landside development : Transformation of the airport’s vehicular and multi-modal access, prioritizing efficiency for all users. Alongside terminal buildings, frontages would be expanded to meet industry standards, providing ample space for passenger waiting, loading and unloading while minimizing walking distances. AirTrain access would be simplified while connectivity and amenities for cyclists, pedestrians and service vehicles would be improved. The roadway network would also be streamlined to reduce decision points and separate major flows with independent circulation for each terminal.

: Transformation of the airport’s vehicular and multi-modal access, prioritizing efficiency for all users. Alongside terminal buildings, frontages would be expanded to meet industry standards, providing ample space for passenger waiting, loading and unloading while minimizing walking distances. AirTrain access would be simplified while connectivity and amenities for cyclists, pedestrians and service vehicles would be improved. The roadway network would also be streamlined to reduce decision points and separate major flows with independent circulation for each terminal. Newark station access: PANYNJ has announced plans to create a new entry point to the Newark Liberty International Airport Rail Station, enabling easier and faster travel for residents of Newark and Elizabeth to get to the airport and New York City. The new entryway will give residents direct access to the Airport Train station on the NEC line. Residents will be able to travel to the airport via the AirTrain and to New York City on NJ Transit in under 10 minutes. The project will also improve connections to PATH train service from Newark Penn Station to access Jersey City and Manhattan.

Full schedule changes and detour information during construction can be found on the PANYNJ website.