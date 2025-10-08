PANYNJ breaks ground on new automated people mover at Newark Liberty International Airport

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) broke ground on a new 2.5-mile its new automated people mover system, the AirTrain Newark, at Newark Liberty International Airport. The new $3.5 billion system will replace the existing AirTrain, which opened in 1996, and according to PANYNJ, has become outdated, over capacity and unable to accommodate Newark Liberty’s rapid growth.

“Breaking ground on a new AirTrain system marks another milestone in the complete transformation of Newark Liberty International Airport into a world-class gateway,” said PANYNJ Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “This project is about more than just replacing outdated infrastructure. It’s about building the capacity, reliability and customer experience that millions of travelers will depend on for decades to come as we complete a top-to-bottom reimagining of Newark Liberty.”

According to PANYNJ, the new AirTrain system will allow for expanded passenger capacity, greater reliability and flexible connectivity in conjunction with the airport’s redevelopment plan, which will completely modernize the airport with modern terminals and infrastructure. The AirTrain system is expected to begin operation in 2030.

PANYNJ notes the system will have the ability to handle 50,000 passengers per day, up from the current system’s 33,000-passenger capacity. The route will allow for easier access to the new Terminal A, eliminating the current 15-minute walk between the AirTrain station and the terminal.

“Newark Airport is the front door to our region, and modernizing the AirTrain system is part of our commitment to reimagining a world-class airport that is worthy of our state,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. “Building on the transformation of Terminal A, the new system will meet an increasing number of travelers and deliver the airport experience they deserve.”

PANYNJ says it is delivering the new AirTrain Newark system through a multi-phase procurement process:

In December 2023, the agency selected Doppelmayr for the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the automated people mover system and its vehicles.

In summer 2024, Stantec was selected to design the new 70,000-square-foot maintenance and control facility and the pedestrian connectors and to decommission the existing AirTrain.

In November 2024, Tutor Perini/O&G was selected to design and build a new 2.5-mile guideway and three new stations.

According to PANYNJ, the project is a key piece of its EWR Vision Plan, a wide-ranging blueprint setting the course for the Newark Liberty International Airport’s continued development over the coming decades. The agency says much of its current infrastructure dates to the 1970s, when terminals B and C and the original Terminal A were built.

“The new AirTrain Newark is essential to Newark Liberty’s future,” said PANYNJ Executive Director Rick Cotton. “It will improve access to the airport, support its continued growth and knit together the airport’s terminals, rail links, and parking into a modern, unified system. Together with the new award-winning Terminal A and future redevelopment projects, the AirTrain will help deliver the 21st century travel experience that our region deserves.”

As part of the EWR Vision Plan, planning is also underway for a new Terminal B to replace the current 52-year-old terminal. PANYNJ notes the current system will largely remain in operation until the new system opens, with some intermittent outages over a 28-month period that will exclude peak summer and holiday travel times.

The agency will also be testing the use of autonomous shuttles as a new form of transportation that leverages 21st century technology to provide a convenient, comfortable experience. PANYNJ plans to pilot the technology through three companies in 2026, building on several successful autonomous vehicle pilots at Newark Liberty and John F. Kennedy International airports over the past three years.

Construction is also underway on a new entry point to the airport’s rail station served by New Jersey Transit, Amtrak and both the current and future AirTrain system.