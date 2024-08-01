PANYNJ selects Stantec to lead design of AirTrain Newark Replacement Program.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) has selected Stantec to lead preliminary and final design work for the maintenance and control facility as a part of the planned AirTrain Newark replacement project. When complete, the new AirTrain will promote increased adoption of public transportation to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and provide a stronger connection to Newark and Elizabeth, N.J.

The new maintenance and control facility will provide pedestrian connectors between the new AirTrain and existing Terminals B and C and will bring on the decommissioning of the existing AirTrain.

The AirTrain Newark provides access to EWR's Station and provides customers and employees with the ability to transfer between terminals, parking lots and rental car facilities. The current AirTrain Newark, which has reached the end of its useful life, will be replaced with a new system to meet increasing passenger demands.

“Our transit design solutions will balance an efficient and welcoming rider experience with sustainable, durable facilities that are adaptable to EWR’s evolving needs,” said Ken Anderson, vice president and civic sector leader at Stantec. “We understand the need to provide safe, scalable and inclusive services to make transit more accessible to all users as they navigate this busy system.”

Stantec’s scope will include structural design, building design, architecture, utilities, roadways and maintenance and protection of traffic. Supplier diversity will be an important part of the project and will meet PANYNJ requirements, with 33 percent participation from diverse suppliers.

“We welcome the opportunity to help improve the overall transit experience at EWR. Working on projects that better connect our communities is core to Stantec’s mission and goals,” said Kevin Doyle, vice president and U.S. aviation sector leader at Stantec. “The AirTrain Newark Replacement Program is a testament to the importance of providing communities with safe and easy access to public transportation.”