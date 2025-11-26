MDOT MTA takes delivery of final Purple Line vehicle

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) announced the arrival of the 28th and final light-rail vehicle (LRV) to the state of Maryland for the new Purple Line. Arriving ahead of schedule, the vehicle delivery will allow the project team to comprehensively test the full alignment.

“This milestone underscores the tremendous progress the Purple Line has made in 2025,” said Purple Line Senior Project Director Ray Biggs II. “Every milestone we reach brings us closer to delivering a more accessible and better-connected region.”

The final vehicle delivery on Nov. 19 completes the order of 28 vehicles. Measuring in at 142 feet long, the light-rail vehicles are some of the longest in the U.S., with capacity for 430 total passengers and seating for 80. The new stock can support up to eight wheelchairs and has eight bike racks to aid first- and last-mile connections. The Purple Line LRVs were built by CAF and assembled in Elmira, N.Y. Once delivered, each vehicle goes through an extensive commissioning and testing process before it’s allowed to enter service.

The Purple Line is now more than 84% complete. More than 148,000 of the 193,100 feet of track for the line has been laid overall, bringing rail progress to over 76%. All rail needed in Prince George’s County is installed.