Metrolinx, Ontario government announce RFQ for construction and design of five Yonge North subway stations

Metrolinx and the government of Ontario have begun searching for design and constructions partners for the five new stations in the Yonge North Subway Extension.

The project plans to extend the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) Line 1 subway service approximately eight kilometers (4.97 miles) north from Finch Station into the York Region, with new stations planned for Toronto, Vaughan, Markham and Richmond Hill.

The agency has issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) for the stations, rail and systems contract. The RFQ encompasses all parts of the new stations, including detailed design and construction of the extension’s five new stations, and installing tracks, signals and support systems.

The work will also include construction of emergency exit buildings and train storage, utility relocation work and necessary adjustments to be made at Finch Station to connect the extension project to the existing TTC Line 1 subway service.

Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario will review the RFQs and create a shortlist based on the submissions for qualified companies to submit full bids through a request for proposals.

The agency estimates that the project will generate 4,300 local jobs during each year of construction.

First look at new stations

Metrolinx has shown off conceptual designs for what the five new stations could look like, serving as a starting point for future project partners. The designs will be further refined throughout the design and construction process to meet Metrolinx’s guidelines and standards.

Three stations—Steeles, Clark and Royal Orchard—will be built underground, while Bridge and High Tech stations will be constructed at street level.

The stations will be constructed with safety and accessibility in mind, featuring wide concourses and escalators and elevators. The stations are also being designed to connect passengers with other modes of transit, like buses, GO trains, cycling paths and pedestrian routes.

The agency says the new stations along the extension will bring transit closer to 26,000 more people while reducing travel times by up to 22 minutes.

Progress update

With a contract for tunneling recently awarded, both major contracts required to deliver the Yonge North Subway Extension have been secured. Work has already begun to prepare for the excavation of the launch shaft, the site where the future tunnel boring machines will begin digging.

Utility relocations are also underway along the line, and upgrades have been completed at Finch Station to prepare for the connection to existing TTC Line 1 service when the time comes.