MTA completes Phase 1 of Park Avenue Viaduct Replacement Project

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) completed Phase 1 of the Park Avenue Viaduct Replacement Project. The project replaced 8,240 feet of track on the aging 132-year-old structure. MTA notes the project as a whole is $93 million under budget and 51 months ahead of schedule.

“Today’s milestone demonstrates the transformative work we can get done in New York when we invest in transit,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. “The Park Avenue Viaduct is a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of Metro-North riders and now, riders will benefit from a more reliable ride for decades to come. Completing work on an elevated structure that dates back to the Gilded Age ahead of schedule and under budget shows what’s possible when we modernize our infrastructure and put riders first.”

The Park Avenue Viaduct is the elevated structure in East Harlem that carries four Metro-North Railroad (Metro-North) tracks and 98% of Metro-North trains daily. It was constructed in the 1890s, and the MTA says significant portions of it require comprehensive reconstruction.

Phase 1 kicked off in October 2023 to replace the full substructure and superstructure from East 115th Street to East 123rd Street along Park Avenue, as well as the installation of new track, power, communications and signal systems across the new section. MTA notes the project was able to replace whole sections of the existing concrete and steel bridge deck with new prefabricated bridge units using an innovative gantry system erected over the viaduct and spanning Park Avenue.

According to the MTA, Phase 1 of the project is 21 months ahead of its initial schedule, which allows the project to simultaneously proceed with Phase 2 of the project, from East 127th Street to mid-block between East 131st Street and East 132nd Street, which commenced in May 2024. Phase 1 is expected to reach substantial completion in April 2026 while substantial completion of Phase 2 is expected in September 2027. The cost of Phase 1 is $590 million, of which $500.9 million was federally funded.

“The Park Avenue Viaduct is a prime example of critical MTA infrastructure that had been left to rot for decades, but not anymore,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “Our 2025-2029 Capital Plan is all about bringing infrastructure into the 21st century, and we look forward to bringing the same innovative and cost-saving approach that has succeeded here to projects all over the system.”

MTA notes the reconstruction of the viaduct will ensure Metro-North continues to provide safe and reliable service. The railroad’s on-time performance remains strong at 97.9 percent for the year, and the service-delivered rate averages 99.9 percent for the last 12 months, according to MTA.

“This replacement project strengthens the backbone of Metro-North’s operations, which carries over 98 percent of all mainline trains,” said Metro-North President Justin Vonashek. “Ensuring the structural integrity and safety of the viaduct is critical to keep running safe and reliable service to and from Grand Central Terminal.”