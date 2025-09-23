FRA issues NOFO for National Railroad Partnership Program

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) issued a notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) for the National Railroad Partnership Program. The NOFO allocates more than $5 billion in funding for projects that enhance safety on intercity passenger rail networks, including improvements to grade crossings.

The NOFO includes approximately $2.4 billion the FRA de-obligated from the California High-Speed Rail project, which USDOT says will now be reinvested into other projects, critical infrastructure upgrades and rail safety.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, America is building again,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. “Our new National Railroad Partnership Program will emphasize safety – our number one priority – without the radical Biden-Buttigieg DEI and green grant requirements. Instead of wasting dollars on Gov. [Gavin] Newsom’s high-speed rail boondoggle, these targeted investments will improve the lives of rail passengers, local drivers, and pedestrians.”

FRA is reissuing the NOFO for fiscal year (FY) 2024 and adding funding for the FY25 National Railroad Partnership Program. The FY24 NOFO was originally published last September as the Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Grant Program. FRA says the reissued NOFO includes several changes, including:

The repeal of what the administration deems as unlawful DEI requirements as part of the Trump Administration’s push to end what it considers illegal discrimination and restore merit-based opportunity.

Emphasizing grade crossing safety projects within the program.

Supporting projects that align with the administration’s focus on the American family and ensuring a more seamless travel experience, such as adding mothers’ rooms, expanding waiting areas, adding new family restrooms, creating children’s play areas and other projects improving overall travel for families in U.S. intercity passenger rail stations.

“The funding will help advance FRA’s top priority of making railroads safer,” said FRA Acting Administrator Drew Feeley. “These funds will significantly enhance and strengthen grade crossing safety, along with other eligible uses related to passenger rail capacity and reliability.”

Applications for the National Railroad Partnership Program are due no later than 11:59 p.m. ET, Jan. 7, 2026. Applications can be found on FRA’s website.