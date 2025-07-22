Maryland Transit Administration launching inaugural Customer Experience Action Plan

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) will embark on improving the customer experience following the release of its inaugural Customer Experience (CX) Action Plan, a plan that outlines what priorities to implement over the next year.

The plan aims to improve service reliability, communication, accessibility, cleanliness and safety. MDOT MTA says the plan was shaped by input from thousands of riders, stakeholders and advocates.

“Riders will always be at the center of everything we do,” said MTA Chief Customer Experience Officer Michael Helta. “This plan is our commitment to listening to our riders and making transit more welcoming and reliable for everyone in the region.”

The CX Plan was developed by the agency’s Office of Customer Experience, a department created in 2024 to help elevate the rider experience on and off the bus or train and at each stage of a rider’s journey. The plan outlines immediate, high-impact improvements that reflect riders' top priorities.

In addition to these enhancements, MDOT MTA notes Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s investment in transportation will enable the agency to advance state-of-good-repair investments across the system that will improve reliability, expand access and enhance safety for riders.

Highlights of the CX plan

Service reliability: Improve on-time performance and fleet availability to deliver expected levels of service.

Safety: Implement additional protocols to ensure riders feel secure while traveling on the system.

Improved accessibility: Enhance the way in which riders can access schedules, navigate stations and contact the agency.

Transit app interface: Improve communication of the app’s functionality, features and benefits.

Communication: Improve communication on service disruptions, implement user-friendly digital signage and improve wayfinding at stations and stops.

Cleanliness and comfort: Increase vehicle cleaning schedules and develop a mechanism for riders to report concerns.

Fare collection: Simplify fare payment options and improve access for low-income riders.

Rider engagement: Continue engagement to ensure ongoing dialogue between the agency and riders.

The Office of Customer Experience and the Rider Experience Team will continue to engage riders and incorporate their feedback to guide ongoing improvements. The CX Action Plan will be reviewed and refined annually to reflect progress and introduce new initiatives that respond to the evolving needs of riders.

In 2024, the Office of Customer Experience launched a newly created customer experience dashboard. The dashboard allows the public to track multiple service performance indicators, including on-time performance, ridership, service delivered, real-time information availability and operator hiring efforts.