MDOT MTA launches free premium access to transit app.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) has established free access to Transit Royale, the premium service available in the Transit app, to all customers. The Transit app is a third-party mobile phone application that utilizes real-time GPS tracking to let transit riders know the exact location of their vehicle and when it will arrive. Transit riders will now be able to utilize the additional features of Transit Royale at no cost, including access to upcoming departures for all transit lines, even days and weeks into the future, route maps and vehicle tracking.

“We’re always looking for new ways to enhance the rider experience and make using our system even easier,” said MTA Administrator Holly Arnold. “By providing free access to Transit Royale, we are ensuring our riders have access to the best tools and features available. This is just one example of our commitment to innovation and excellence in public transit.”

Transit app users received a message when opening the app on Aug. 20, informing them of their free upgrade, granting them immediate access to multiple enhanced features, including:

Access to upcoming departures, route maps and vehicle tracking for all transit lines not just the ones that are in close proximity to the rider.

More departure times, with full schedules for any line, even days and weeks into the future.

Transit’s GO feature, which guides users throughout their trips, with the ability to customize emojis and nicknames.

Custom themes to personalize app icon and color scheme.

More icons to choose from to mark favorite places.

MDOT MTA's partnership with the Transit app also enables riders to switch the app icon and theme to match the agency’s colors, for a distinctive, locally-branded mobile app experience, free of advertisements.

In addition to the upgrades Transit Royale offers, the agency is taking other steps to improve rider experience, including: