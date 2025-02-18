Maryland Gov. Moore launches MOVE Maryland Coalition to invest in state’s transportation infrastructure

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has launched the Mobilizing Opportunities for Vital Economic Growth (MOVE) Maryland Coalition to support the Moore-Miller Administration’s plan to invest in Maryland’s transportation infrastructure. The proposed investments — totaling $420 million in annual state transportation funding — will be an integral part of the Moore-Miller Administration’s economic growth agenda.

"You cannot have economic mobility without physical mobility. That’s the mindset at the center of MOVE Maryland – a broad coalition of leaders from both the public and private sectors who have raised their hands to help us write the next chapter in the story of Maryland transportation," Gov. Moore said. "In partnership, we will create jobs, grow our economy and make transportation across our state safer and more reliable for all."

The MOVE Maryland Coalition represents more than 40 organizations across Maryland that are committed to investing in transportation infrastructure that maximizes Maryland’s economic potential. The $420 million in annual funding proposed by The Consolidated Transportation Program includes construction for critical safety projects and infrastructure revitalization, including:

Advancing statewide highway safety projects and advancing design on other deferred projects throughout the state.

Reinvesting millions of dollars in critical bridge repairs, roadway resurfacing and other safety enhancements to make roads safer for all users.

Addressing the most critical needs at the Maryland Transit Administration to provide reliable access to opportunity for more Marylanders, including a full rehabilitation of the light-rail system.

Enhancing the economic competitiveness and sustainability of the Port of Baltimore to maintain and expand its ability to drive growth and opportunity throughout the entire state.

"The MOVE coalition will align the key partners in the state to advance much needed investments to strengthen our transportation infrastructure and further support our long-term economic aspirations," said Greater Baltimore Committee President and CEO Mark Anthony Thomas.

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) plans to maximize the investment, fully leveraging all available federal funding and financing, which would turn the $420 million annual state investment into $695 million annual of new resources for the Transportation Trust Fund.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly $3 billion in federal COVID-19 relief dollars helped paper over the issues in the state’s transportation investments, but the funding has run out, exposing the structural deficit within the state’s Transportation Trust Fund. Without new revenues, MDOT would need to consider additional budget cuts — jeopardizing critical transportation projects across Maryland.

"When Gov. Wes Moore took office, Maryland's transportation system was in crisis after years of disinvestment and the end of over $3 billion in federal COVID relief," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. "Investing in safe, sustainable infrastructure is vital for Baltimore’s future and Maryland’s overall success. We are committed to maintaining our Highway User Revenue and seeking support for initiatives like the West Baltimore United project. Two significant investments in Baltimore—the Frederick Douglass Tunnel and Baltimore Penn Station—are particularly noteworthy. We're optimistic about the positive developments ahead for Baltimore and the state of Maryland."

"The people of Maryland demand and deserve to have a world class transportation system that is reliable, convenient and spurs economic growth," said MDOT Deputy Secretary Samantha Biddle. "These additional dollars are critical for the department to keep our transportation system in good working order by making critical bridge repairs, providing much needed investments to transit and enhancing the economic competitiveness of the Port of Baltimore."