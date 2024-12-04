Stadler to have own North American Division starting in 2025

The Stadler Board of Directors has decided to separate the U.S. location from the Swiss division as of Jan. 1, 2025, creating its own North America division. The new division will be headed by the current CEO Martin Ritter, who will become a member of the group management board.

Stadler established its U.S. headquarters in Salt Lake City in 2016 after Trinity Metro in Texas ordered eight diesel-electric FLIRT trains in 2015. The new facility saw Stadler comply with the Buy America Act, which stipulates that at least 60 percent of the value added for federally funded projects must be generated in the U.S.

Stadler notes that more than 500 people currently work for the company in the U.S. The expanded premises will enable Stadler to manage its growth and in the future, manufacture car bodies in the U.S.

Over the last two months, Stadler secured an order for four diesel-powered DMU FLIRT for Trinity Metro in Texas and one for up to 80 new streetcars for Salt Lake City. GTW, KISS and hydrogen-powered FLIRT are already in operation in various parts of the U.S.

“Stadler has enjoyed significant growth over recent years. We are now strengthening the location to underscore the importance of this market. Martin Ritter is an experienced leader with a proven track record and he will head the new North America division. I wish him and the whole team every success,” said Stadler Board of Directors Chair Peter Spuhler.

“I am delighted to have been asked to run Stadler U.S. as a division in its own right. The decision to make the U.S. a separate entity demonstrates the importance of this location for the entire Stadler Group. It is down to the tremendous commitment of all the employees here in Salt Lake City and I would like to thank everyone for their dedication. I look forward to taking on the new challenges and continuing to grow the north American market,” Ritter said.