Leann M. Caver appointed C-TRAN CEO

Leann M. Caver has been named as C-TRAN’s new CEO, effective March 1, 2024, after a vote of appoitment by the C-TRAN Board of Directors. Caver will take over for outgoing CEO Shawn M. Donaghy, who was recently appointed CEO of the North County Transit District in San Diego County, Calif.



Caver will become the sixth CEO in C-TRAN’s 43-year history. She currently serves as C-TRAN’s deputy CEO.



“C-TRAN is an incredible agency with an amazing team and I’m excited for the opportunity to serve southwest Washington in this new role,” Caver said. “We have accomplished a lot together already and I know there’s an even brighter future ahead. I’m grateful to the C-TRAN board and staff for their support.”



Caver brings 20 years of experience in public transportation, starting as a coach operator. She spent 17 years at TriMet in various roles before joining C-TRAN’s Operations team in 2021. While at C-TRAN, Caver has also served as manager of operations, director of diversity, equity and inclusion/organizational development, COO and deputy CEO. She is a graduate of Warner Pacific University in Portland, Ore.



“C-TRAN is already an award-winning agency and I’m confident that Leann is the right person to continue that momentum and build on the success that we’ve achieved,” said C-TRAN Board Chair and Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle. “We’re very fortunate to have someone of Leann’s caliber ready to step in.”



“There’s no substitute for experience and the breadth of Leann’s background in public transportation and in this community is impressive,” said C-TRAN Board Vice Chair and Washougal City Councilor Molly Coston. “Leann is uniquely equipped to lead C-TRAN during this important time.”



Donaghy leaves C-TRAN after a nearly seven-year tenure as CEO, which has coincided with one of the most eventful and transformative periods in C-TRAN history. During that time:

C-TRAN was twice named APTA’s North American Transit System of the Year, in 2019 and 2022

C-TRAN successfully launched The Vine on Mill Plain, Southwest Washington’s second bus rapid transit line, with planning and design underway for two additional lines on Highway 99 and East Fourth Plain/162nd Avenue

C-TRAN acquired and remodeled a new administration headquarters in 2019

C-TRAN made significant investments in workforce development through pay parity for paratransit operators and changes to its maintenance pay scales to reflect emerging technologies such as battery-electric and hydrogen infrastructure

C-TRAN constructed a major expansion of its Maintenance and Operations facilities, slated to open in spring 2024

C-TRAN rolled out its first battery-electric buses and adopted a zero-emission bus transition plan, also including hydrogen fuel cell technology

The Current, C-TRAN’s on-demand microtransit service, launched in 2022

C-TRAN, in partnership with TriMet and Portland Streetcar, launched Hop Fastpass, a state-of-the-art electronic fare system and the first in North America to integrate with Apple Wallet

C-TRAN expanded its Youth Opportunity Pass program to provide free transportation to all youths 18 and under.

C-TRAN also created its Heroes Pass for Veterans and active military, its Refugee Pass and continued to provide free access through partnerships with Clark College, WSU Vancouver and Workforce Southwest Washington.