    1. Management

    WeGo Public Transit makes two promotions

    Dec. 11, 2023
    Lydia Benda has been promoted to director of engineering, construction and project management while Kia Lewis has been promoted to senior project management.
    Lydia Benda, left, has been named WeGo's director of engineering, construction, and project management and Kia Lewis, right, has been named WeGo's senior project manager.
    Lydia Benda, left, has been named WeGo's director of engineering, construction, and project management and Kia Lewis, right, has been named WeGo's senior project manager.

    WeGo Public Transit has promoted Lydia Benda to director of engineering, construction and project management and Kia Lewis to senior project manager.

    Benda joined WeGo in 2018 and has been managing infrastructure and stop-improvement projects at sites across Davidson County, Tenn., as part of the ongoing WeGo effort to improve both rider experience and increase transit service. She previously served as traffic engineer in the Traffic Management Center in Kane County, Ill. Benda holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill., and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois in Champaign, Ill. She is a Licensed Professional Engineer in Tennessee and Illinois and holds a Project Management Professional certification from the Project Management Institute.

    Lewis joined WeGo in 2021 and has been managing several high-profile projects, including the construction of the Dr. Ernest Rip Patton Jr. North Nashville Transit Center and the renaming of the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central. She previously served as project manager, development and engineering. Lewis has a master’s degree in education in qviation and a bachelor of science degree, majoring in aviation, both from Middle Tennessee State University. She is Procore Project Management Certified by Procore Technologies and Microstation certified by Bentley Systems of California.

    WeGo
    WeGo has renamed WeGo Central as the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center.
    WeGo Public Transit
