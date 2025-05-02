Freedman Seating acquired by Lippert Components, Inc

Freedman Seating (Freedman) was aquired by Lippert Components, Inc. (Lippert), a wholly owned subsidiary of LCI Industries. Lippert, a supplier of engineered components to the recreation and transportation markets, said it acquired substantially all of the business assets of Freedman Seating.

Craig Freedman, CEO, commented on his family company’s new chapter: "We're excited that we've found a future with Lippert. They've expressed admiration for what we’ve built and want to help us grow it in ways that honor our mission and values. This acquisition gives us the opportunity to build on our legacy, expand our reach and invest even more in our team."

Freedman is a leading supplier of seating solutions for a multitude of bus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), distributors, the federal government and many states and municipalities. Following the acquisition, Lippert says Freedman's seating operations will continue in Chicago for the foreseeable future.

In March of this year, Lippert completed the acquisition of Trans Air, a manufacturer of climate control systems for the commercial bus industry. Lippert says the addition of Freedman continues to build upon its diversification strategy into the transportation vehicle markets.

"We are pleased to welcome the Freedman team to the Lippert family. Between the two companies, we have almost 200 years combined of family leadership and there’s not too many organizations that can claim that," said Ryan Smith, group president, Lippert North American OEM Operations. "We’re excited to add Freedman's seating line to our growing portfolio of bus and transportation vehicle products and with our combined leadership teams we will be able to offer a better-than-ever customer experience to our partners in these industries."

Andrew Pocock, Lippert executive vice president of building and transportation products, added, "We are excited to add the Freedman legacy to the Lippert family. Together, we can provide an elevated experience to our customer partners through our combined product offerings in the transportation vehicle market. I know both the Lippert and Freedman teams are looking forward to hitting the ground running in the coming months."