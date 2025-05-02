CDTA sets agency ridership record

The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) saw its highest ridership total in the agency's 54-year history during fiscal year (FY) 2025 when it recorded over 18.4 million boardings on its system, a 12 percent increase to FY 2024 ridership.

“CDTA is proud of this accomplishment and is proud to provide mobility solutions to its customers in the Capital Region," said CDTA Interim CEO Michael P. Collins. "We provide innovative services and have grown our customer base by continuing to cultivate new partnerships with local businesses and community organizations. It’s encouraging to see ridership increase across all our mobility options. CDTA is committed to providing safe, reliable service, and will continue to work on improving and adjusting service as needed.”

Across the service spectrum, CDTA says all mobility options have seen an increase in ridership levels compared to the same time last year. Ridership on CDTA's paratransit service, STAR, is up four percent, FLEX On Demand ridership is 11 percent higher, Northway Express ridership is eight percent higher and Thruway Express ridership is two percent higher than this time last year.

The agency says the record ridership is fueled by many factors, including CDTA being the only upstate transit authority to operate three bus rapid transit lines. CDTA adds it continues to grow its popular Universal Access program, which now includes more than 60 businesses, colleges and universities.