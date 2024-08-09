Ellis Medicine joins CDTA’s Universal Access Program

Ellis Medicine has joined the Capital District Transportation Authority's (CDTA) Universal Access Program, giving all employees at Ellis Medicine unlimited ridership within CDTA’s service network.

“CDTA is thrilled to be able to provide mobility options to employees of Ellis Medicine,” said CDTA CEO Carm Basile. “Our extensive route network will ease the commute for the workforce, efficiently and safely getting them to the location they need no matter the conditions. We’re thankful for essential workers in our community, like those at Ellis Medicine and we’re happy they will no longer have to be concerned about transportation needs or costs.”

Ellis Medicine has more than 2,700 employees with six campuses and additional service locations. Employees can use any of CDTA’s transit services by swiping their CDTA Navigator card. Customers can download CDTA’s Navigator app from the Apple App or Google Play stores. The app provides trip planning so employees can use the CDTA route network to get to other parts of the Capital Region as well. Employees are also able to access CDTA’s bike share program, CDPHP Cycle! as part of the Universal Access agreement.

"Joining CDTA’s Universal Access Program offers our colleagues another fantastic benefit that can have a far-reaching impact,” said Paul Milton, Ellis Medicine president/CEO. “We are dedicated to the well-being of our employees and providing them with free, reliable transportation options is a key part of that commitment. Public transit offers an eco-friendly commuting alternative and also can ease the parking crunch on some of our campuses. We are proud to partner with CDTA on this initiative and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our workforce and the community."

Currently, more than 50 Capital Region colleges and businesses are part of CDTA’s Universal Access program.