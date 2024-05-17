Downtown Troy Business Improvement District joins CDTA Universal Access Program

The Downtown Troy Business Improvement District (BID) has joined The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) Universal Access Program.

"At CDTA, we strive to meet the transportation needs of our community through innovative solutions,” said CDTA CEO Carm Basile. “We are excited to partner with the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District as one of our Universal Access partners. Our collaboration with the business owners and employees will provide seamless transportation services, allowing them to focus on delivering excellent experiences to customers and the community in downtown Troy.

Employees of businesses that are part of the Downtown Troy BID will have unlimited ridership within CDTA’s service network. Employees can use any of CDTA’s transit services by swiping their CDTA Navigator card. The partnership will provide local, express, and commuter transit service throughout the Capital Region.

“I'm excited to highlight how our partnership with CDTA's Universal Access Program serves as a valuable resource for businesses in our community,” said Olivia Clemente, executive director of The Downtown Troy Business Improvement District. “By offering unlimited access to CDTA services, we're providing a practical solution that directly supports the needs of local businesses and their employees. This initiative underscores our role as a proactive facilitator, ensuring our members have the essential resources to flourish while also enhancing the accessibility and vibrancy of downtown Troy."

“The city of Troy is thrilled to partner with CDTA and the Downtown BID in bringing the Universal Access Program to our downtown businesses. This program will help our businesses grow and encourage new businesses to invest in the BID. We hope that CDTA will explore expanding this program to other businesses outside of the BID,” said City of Troy, N.Y., Mayor Carmella Mantello.

Currently, more than 50 Capital Region colleges and businesses are part of CDTA’s Universal Access program. The program reduces travel expenses, stressful commutes and parking costs.