Inez Evans to depart IndyGo at end of 2023, Jennifer Pyrz to serve as interim CEO

Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation (IndyGo) President and CEO Inez Evans will be leaving the agency at the end of 2023 after nearly five years serving in the role. The IndyGo Board of Directors will celebrate her tenure during the upcoming board meeting on Dec. 14, where the board will also appoint Jennifer Pyrz to serve as interim CEO until the appointment of a new permanent CEO.

“Ms. Evans’ unwavering leadership and unparalleled expertise made her a true trailblazer. She will leave an indelible mark on Indianapolis. The IndyGo Board and the agency’s leadership are committed to uplifting her during this time of transition,” said Mary Ann Fagan, a member of IndyGo’s Board of Directors. “We are grateful to Jennifer Pyrz for stepping in as interim CEO. She understands this agency and the vital service the IndyGo team provides to the city of Indianapolis and we have no doubt she will continue the positive trajectory of the journey we’ve been on.”

Evans’ tenure at IndyGo’s helm brought national and international recognition to the agency and her leadership. Her continued commitment to clean energy led to IndyGo’s recent selection as a 2023 Clean Air Award recipient by the National Air Filtration Association, making it the first public transportation agency to receive the honor. Her efforts on behalf of public transit in the Indianapolis community were recognized in May of 2023 by the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials (COMTO) with the annual Shirley DeLibero COMTO Woman Who Moves the Nation Award. She was also named the 2023 Women’s Transportation Seminar International Woman of the Year.

As IndyGo’s leader, Evans oversaw the construction and completion of IndyGo’s new 110,000-square-foot East Campus headquarters facility while leading the agency’s nearly 800 employees, directing a fleet of more than 300 vehicles and managing a total budget of more than $256 million. She also collaborated closely with the Indianapolis Mayor Joseph Hogsett, his administration and the City-County Council to increase the city’s commitment to transit-oriented development, bringing access, opportunity and growth to the entire community by focusing development efforts along transit lines.

“During her time as president and CEO, Inez has led IndyGo through a pivotal time for the expansion of bus rapid transit (BRT). The agency launched the Red Line, weathered the challenges of the pandemic and is now well on its way to constructing the Purple Line, with the Blue Line to follow,” said Mayor Hogsett. “Improved access to transit means better access to jobs, education and opportunities that boost quality of life. Our city is grateful for her service.”

“Inez’s vision for what IndyGo could become for the residents of Indianapolis led to some of the most innovative partnerships our community has ever seen. From the Food in Transit initiative, to making COVID vaccines available at our transit center, she made clear that public transit has a critical role to play in the health and wellbeing of our entire city,” said City-County Council President Vop Osili.

Search for new CEO to launch

Pyrz is well-positioned to continue IndyGo’s successful track record as interim president and CEO. She is a civil engineer who earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Purdue University. She joined IndyGo in April 2019 as the agency’s chief development officer and vice president of infrastructure, strategy and innovation, overseeing all day-to-day planning, design and construction at IndyGo. That has included oversight responsibility for the Purple Line, one of the nation’s largest all-electric BRT line projects. Prior to joining the agency, Pyrz played a major role in projects like the Bloomington Transit Center, I-69 Section 6 and U.S. Highway 31 through Hamilton County.

Preparations to implement a comprehensive search for a permanent CEO will begin during the next several months and IndyGo will provide updates as this work progresses. During this process, the board is committed to open communication, providing continuity for employees and supporting agency leaders as opportunities to unite and enhance IndyGo are evaluated.

“Ms. Evans built an incredibly strong foundation for this continued work and the board is looking forward to a bright future for IndyGo and Indianapolis,” said Adairius Gardner, IndyGo Board of Directors vice chair.