IndyGo becomes first transportation agency to recieve NAFA Clean Air award

IndyGo has been selected as a 2023 Clean Air Award recipient by the National Air Filtration Association (NAFA), making it the first public transportation agency to receive the honor. Lumin-Air nominated IndyGo for the award after the companies partnered to increase clean, breathable air on IndyGo buses in 2022. Since then, IndyGo and Lumin-Air have equipped the transit agency’s full fleet with MERV-13 equivalent filtration and UV-C lighting to help continuously clean the air inside the buses.



“IndyGo is humbled by the nomination recognizing leadership and excellence in air filtration,” said IndyGo President and CEO Inez Evans. “Our agency is committed to investing in public transportation safety for our employees, passengers and the community we serve. Clean air is not a luxury, but a necessity for the safety and confidence of public transportation. The impact of this chemical-free solution has increased our employees' and passengers' confidence in the air quality on our buses.”



The NAFA Clean Air Award is traditionally presented to building and facilities managers who have invested in and implemented high-efficiency filtration products to significantly improve indoor air quality. Sustainability, safety, economic benefits and innovation are all key categories that are considered when selecting the recipients.



Currently, all of IndyGo’s fixed route buses and paratransit buses are now equipped with MERV-13 equivalent filtration and UV-C. IndyGo was the first transit agency in the nation to install this system on its full fleet.