Arizona DOT awards Mountain Line $12.4 million in federal funding for local transit projects

The Arizona Department of Transportation has awarded Mountain Line $12.4 million in Federal Transit Administration grant funds for several local transit projects and initiatives.

A significant portion of the grant funding will be used to construct a bus plaza at the new Downtown Connection Center. The new administrative facility is currently under construction and is anticipated to open in spring 2025. When the city of Flagstaff completes the Rio de Flag flood mitigation project in this area, Mountain Line will use the grant funding to reconfigure the current bus plaza and parking area to better accommodate bus, pedestrian and bike traffic and increase the number of bus bays by 40 percent.

The remaining grant funding will be used to install solar panels on the new Downtown Connection Center administrative facility and to upgrade safety and technology equipment such as radios and cameras on buses and real time arrival infrastructure.

“Mountain Line is grateful to our funding partners for recognizing the importance of investing in transit services in this community,” said Mountain Line CEO and General Manager Heather Dalmolin. “Grant funding for capital projects leverages the local tax dollars and allows Mountain Line to make significant improvements to the transit system.”