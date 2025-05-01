Latinos In Transit launches LIT Small Business Academy

Latinos In Transit (LIT) launched the LIT Small Business Academy, a new six-module certification program designed to equip small business owners with the knowledge, tools and strategies to succeed in the transit industry.

"The inspiration behind the LIT Small Business Academy is to support economic development by helping small businesses gain the skills and connections needed to thrive in transit,” said LIT Executive Director Christina Villarreal. “We’re excited to welcome participants into this transformative learning experience. It’s more than a training program—it’s a strategic investment in the future of small businesses in the industry."

Open to both members and non-members, LIT says the academy is structured to deliver strategic insights and practical skills aimed at fostering long-term business growth. LIT members will receive free access while non-members can enroll for $850. The program kicks off in June 2025 and the registration deadline is May 27.

Facilitated by business development expert Gabriela Morales, president and CEO of Potesta Business Consulting, LIT notes the academy offers unparalleled guidance.

Program overview

The LIT Small Business Academy includes six virtual sessions, each lasting 1.5 hours with interactive Q&A segments. Topics include:

Creating a compelling statement of capabilities and SWOT analysis.

Building business credit.

Securing alternative financing.

Leveraging government resources (SBA, DOT, EX-IM Bank, ITA, SAM registration).

Identifying private sector procurement opportunities.

Enhancing digital visibility through websites, SEO and social media.

LIT notes each session is delivered monthly over a six-month period, with a break in August. All sessions are virtual, providing accessible and flexible learning for participants across the country.

Participants will earn a digital certificate of completion for each session.

LIT says that in addition to the core curriculum, participants will also have affordable access to one-on-one consultation services with Morales, offering tailored support to address specific business challenges and opportunities.

A core offering for LIT members

LIT notes the academy reflects its ongoing commitment to leading with integrity and facilitating industry collaboration. By offering the essential training, LIT helps position entrepreneurs for greater impact, resilience and opportunity within the rapidly evolving transit industry.