Government of Canada to invest C$348,161 in housing and transit projects in Brandon, Manitoba

The government of Canada has initiated an investment of C$348,161 (US$255,864) to help establish affordable apartments and emergency homeless units in Brandon, Manitoba.

The funding will support structural repairs to a building in Brandon. It contains three emergency homeless units and 26 affordable apartments, which are rented at or below employment and income assistance rates. Emergency repairs are needed to stabilize the building after previous water damage, reroute the water to prevent future structural failures and increase building safety.

"The challenges of homelessness in Brandon have tragically surged threefold since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Rushana Newman, executive director of Brandon Neighborhood Renewal Corporation. "It's evident affordable housing is a pivotal solution to address homelessness. This injection of funds aimed at repairing affordable housing units will significantly aid in preventing homelessness and ensuring shelter stability."

The Ste. Rose and District Handi-Van, a non-profit organization, will also receive funding to purchase a new accessible vehicle for public transit. It will help the residents – including seniors and persons with disabilities – of Ste. Rose du Lac and Lakeshore get around and also connect them with nearby communities, such as Brandon and Winnipeg. The funding will also target support to the purchase of a new accessible vehicle for the town of Carberry and the Municipality of North Cypress – Langford Handivan service.

"Carberry is very thankful and appreciative to receive funding for a new handivan," said Mayor of the Town of Carberry Ray Muirhead. "Public transit is very beneficial and crucial to the mobility impaired, as well as several other community members who use it for shopping, medical appointments and excursions. It helps to maintain an independent lifestyle with the assistance that this vehicle will provide. On behalf of the town of Carberry, I extend our appreciation for this funding."

Since 2015, the government of Canada has invested more than C$30 billion (US$22.1 billion) in transit projects.