MATA promotes Tiffany Casey as new chief administrative officer

The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) has promoted Tiffany Casey to the position of chief administrative officer. In her new role, Casey will serve as a strategic executive leader while overseeing internal business operations for the finance, information technology, performance improvement, procurement and contract management departments.

Since first joining MATA, Casey has served in several leadership positions, including director of performance improvement where she led, developed and executed organizational key performance improvement strategic initiatives to achieve optimal performance.

Casey previously served as senior vice president of Shane Transportation, Inc., a joint-venture with Laidlaw Transit-North America (now First Transit-North America). She also held senior positions with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, Southwest Tennessee Community College and Junior Achievement of the Mid-South.

“I am excited to promote Tiffany Casey into this new role, said MATA CEO Gary Rosenfeld. “She has been a trusted strategic leader across the organization that brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and passion that will be a key driver in advancing our mission and goals forward.”

Casey holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Memphis and a Master of Education in Instructional Technology from the University of Maryland.