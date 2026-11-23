Applications are being accepted for a senior citizen representative to fill a vacancy on the Dial-A-Ride Advisory Commission. The person who is selected would complete a three-year term that ends June 30, 2027.

The commission advises the Midland City Council on the full range of public transportation issues, helping address the needs of people with disabilities and people age 65 and older. Members meet at least once annually and may meet more often when needed.

Candidates for the open position must be City of Midland residents who are at least 65 years old. The application can be found at cityofmidlandmi.gov/dartcommission.

The deadline to apply is Monday, November 23 at noon. Completed applications can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to City Hall, Attention: City Manager’s Office, 333 W. Ellsworth Street, Midland, MI 48640.

Another option is to place the application in an envelope and leave it in the secure drop box inside the front doors of City Hall.

For more information or questions, call the City Manager’s Office at 989-837-3301.

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