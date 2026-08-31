MI: Thumb Area Transit drivers earn statewide recognition at Michigan conference

Four drivers for Huron Transit Corporation, which operates as Thumb Area Transit, earned top-five honors among 54 competitors at the 2026 Michigan Frontline Conference and Small Bus Roadeo, held July 30 through Aug. 1.

The following TAT drivers placed in the top five:

Wayne Kinney: first place overall

Tyler Montgomery: third place overall

Dustin Stirrett: fourth place overall

George Teeple: fifth place overall

In the team category, the Thumb Area Transit team took first place.

Kinney also received the Q'Straint Securement Driver of the Year Award, recognizing his ability to safely secure passengers who use wheelchairs or other mobility devices.

This yearly conference brings together transportation agencies, vendors and other stakeholders from across Michigan for professional development, training and networking opportunities. One of the main highlights is the Michigan Small Bus Roadeo, which tests drivers' vehicle-handling, safety and passenger-care skills through a course that simulates real-world situations.

The roadeo aims to honor the valuable role rural and community transit operators play while giving drivers an opportunity to demonstrate their skills. TAT's showing helps demonstrate the quality of Huron County's public transportation workforce and the role its drivers play in helping residents reach their destinations.

Ken Jimkoski, executive director of Huron Transit Corporation, said the drivers' success at this year's roadeo directly reflects the skills, professionalism and preparation they bring to work every day.

"While the competition gave our drivers an opportunity to showcase their abilities on a statewide stage, Huron County residents benefit from those same abilities every day," he said. "Our operators are committed to providing transportation that is safe, dependable, accessible and respectful of every passenger."

"We are incredibly proud of Wayne, Tyler, Dustin and George," Jimkoski added. "These awards are a tremendous accomplishment for them individually and for our entire organization."

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