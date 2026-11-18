The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) has filed formal comments regarding proposed policy guidance for the Capital Investment Grants (CIG) program set forth by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). The comments urge the administration to withdraw its proposed policy guidance.

In a letter signed by APTA President and CEO Paul Skoutelas, the association says the proposed guidance runs contrary to law, exceeds FTA’s authority and would bring new costs, delays and uncertainty to communities building public transit projects.

“Communities have spent years and millions of local dollars meeting FTA’s rules under the CIG program,” Skoutelas said. “This new proposal moves the goalposts on them. Nine projects are already at the goal line, fully funded and waiting only for FTA to sign a construction agreement. We urge FTA to withdraw its proposed policy guidance and work with the industry instead on changes that truly streamline the CIG program.”

CIG is an FTA discretionary program that helps communities build major public transportation projects, including new bus rapid transit (BRT), light rail and subway extensions. Over the past decade, communities have built 70 CIG projects in 22 States.

APTA says that the FTA intends to apply the new rules immediately to all 47 projects currently in the CIG pipeline, including nine projects in eight states that have already been allocated 100% of their CIG funding. Under the proposal, CIG projects in the pipeline may no longer qualify for a construction grant agreement. The proposal could also reduce a project’s expected grant amount. APTA notes that FTA currently holds $1.9 billion in unallocated CIG funds, which makes the rationale for reducing the federal share unclear.

In its comment, APTA raised six main concerns with FTA’s proposed guidance:

The proposed guidance is contrary to law and exceeds FTA’s statutory authority: APTA says that since 2020, Congress has barred FTA from impeding or hindering projects that seek more than 40% of their costs from CIG. The proposal creates a new multi-part rubric, found nowhere in statute, that would stop some projects from advancing unless they accept a lower share. Those projects would have to exceed the medium rating the law requires to qualify for a higher share. It would also award a higher federal share to areas with higher marriage rates and birth rates, factors that are inconsistent with the statute and unrelated to the purpose of the CIG program. Additionally, it would raise cost effectiveness to 25% of a project’s justification rating—or five times that of the lowest justification criterion—even though the law requires “comparable” weight for all six criteria. It adds cost and delay: APTA notes that project sponsors that have spent years and millions of local dollars advancing through FTA’s multi-year, multi-step CIG process would have to meet the new criteria to advance—resulting in costly and time-consuming re-evaluations and potential redesigns for projects that have already spent years in the pipeline. It imposes new bureaucratic barriers: APTA says that new Starts and Core Capacity project sponsors would be forced to identify more local funds earlier in the process, even though they shoulder the entire financial risk until a construction agreement is signed. The association notes that the FTA establishes new cost-effectiveness thresholds with no justification and ignores the impacts of inflation. Further, it applies the same cost-effectiveness thresholds to every project type, even though new transit rail projects inherently cost more than most BRT corridors. APTA also urges FTA to drop the $600 million cost cap that eliminates most large projects from an expedited review process. It creates uncertainty for project sponsors: APTA says that the proposal greatly expands FTA’s authority while providing neither a justification for how the increased authority will improve the CIG program, nor an explanation on how that authority will be administered. If implemented, these changes will create a more arbitrary and opaque CIG review process, according to APTA. It jeopardizes transit rail projects: APTA says that a preliminary analysis shows all New Starts transit rail projects in the CIG pipeline will receive a low rating on cost effectiveness. APTA notes that the proposed guidance increases the weight of cost effectiveness when determining a project’s overall justification rating, meaning rail projects will receive a lower score. APTA notes it places the most weight on cost effectiveness when determining CIG share under its proposed formula, such that transit rail projects will receive less federal investment. Also, no transit rail project could qualify for expedited review, according to the association. It puts jobs and local economies at risk: APTA notes that almost 3,000 suppliers in more than 1,700 communities across all 50 states manufacture the buses, railcars and infrastructure used in CIG projects, and that every $1 invested in public transit infrastructure generates $5 in long-term economic return. In addition, 77% of federal transit investment flows to American companies and workers in the private sector.

APTA is asking FTA to take three immediate steps:

Withdraw the proposed guidance. Publish the impacts of its proposed changes to the federal share and project ratings on each of the 47 projects in the CIG pipeline, including a list of projects that no longer qualify for a construction grant agreement. Work with the industry on changes that streamline the CIG program, starting with moving the nine fully funded projects to construction and advancing other projects through the pipeline.

APTA also notes that the current FTA Guidance was adopted only a year ago, and that Congress is currently working on the next surface transportation authorization law, which will likely change the CIG program and require new guidance.

“Congress is writing the next surface transportation bill right now, and that is the right place to shape the future of this program,” Skoutelas said. “Families are looking for affordable ways to get to work, school and the doctor. Public transportation is one of the best answers we have. Let’s get these projects built, not send them back to the starting line.”