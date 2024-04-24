FTA opens public comment period on proposed revisions to policy guidance for CIG program

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is inviting public comment on revisions to policy guidance for the Capital Investment Grants (CIG) program. The program is the federal government’s primary way to support large, locally driven transit projects.

"The Capital Investment Grants program is one of the best opportunities for us to leverage significant federal investment into projects that are going to improve the lives of everyday Americans," said FTA Acting Administrator Veronica Vanterpool. "FTA is on a path to invest in more than 60 projects from coast to coast, in communities large and small. This guidance will help ensure that we are building good projects well and transforming communities for decades to come."

Project sponsors – including transit agencies, cities or other eligible recipients – with projects that progress through the multi-year, multi-step CIG process receive federal support for high- capacity transit projects, including new and expanded subway, light rail, commuter rail, streetcar and bus rapid transit projects. Due to increased funding in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Biden-Harris Administration recommended 14 large transit projects in 11 states to receive nearly $4 billion in federal support through the CIG program as part of President Biden's Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Request to Congress.

FTA implements the CIG program, in part, through policy guidance that includes the process applicants must follow to be considered for discretionary funding, which includes procedures and criteria FTA uses to evaluate and rate projects. Revisions, intended to amend FTA's CIG Policy Guidance most recently updated in January 2023, would:

Incorporate feedback received from the public to FTA's Request for Information published in July 2021

Update data used for CIG project evaluation and rating

Incorporate priorities for equity, resilience and affordable housing

Implement a new 'bundling" provision for project sponsors pursuing multiple CIG projects at the same time

Improve overall readability of the document.

Comments to the proposed CIG Guidance are due by June 4, 2024, in the Federal Register docket, which can be found here.

FTA will hold a webinar on Thursday, May 2 at 3 p.m. ET to provide an overview of the changes proposed to the CIG policy guidance.