None of the top 99 federally funded public transportation systems in the U.S. are easy for people with disabilities to use, according to a new national database developed at the University of Michigan (U-M).

The U-M Public Transit Accessibility Dashboard provides data that communities can use to identify barriers and build on strengths to make buses, trains and other forms of fixed-route public transit accessible to everyone.

In addition to elevator, vehicle and safety upgrades, capital improvements also include technology and communications upgrades and a passenger safety initiative.

According to U-M School of Kinesiology Assistant Professor and Center for Inclusive Mobility Environments Director Erica Twardzik, data documenting the accessibility of U.S. public transit systems has been sparse, not integrated nationally and rarely communicated in plain language. She notes the dashboard aims to fill that gap, and that it evaluates accessibility among 99 U.S. public transit systems spanning 85 cities in four key areas:

Adjacency: Transit is nearby and can reach many destinations. Availability: Frequency of public transit to meet demand. Affordability: Average fare revenue per trip. Acceptability: Comfortable with the provider.

“For a rider with a disability, one barrier can make the entire trip impossible,” Twardzik said. “That is why we designed the dashboard to look across multiple parts of the rider’s experience, not just one feature like ramps or elevators. None of the transit systems we evaluated rated high on all measures of accessibility. This affects ridership and access for the disability community.”

According to Twardzik, where riders live may shape whether and how people with disabilities can plan for and use public transit, and every city has room for improvement. The highest-performing cities overall were Washington, D.C., Phoenix and San Diego. The lowest-performing cities were Hampton, Va., Allentown, Pa., and Anchorage, Alaska.

The study examined three Michigan cities: Grand Rapids ranked 39th out of the 85 cities, Detroit ranked 50th and Flint ranked 71st.

The top-ranked cities performed well across several measures of accessibility while the lowest-ranked cities performed poorly in one or more areas. The overall accessibility status, ranging from optimal to inadequate, emphasized the weakest link in the public transportation experience.

U-M says the dashboard was developed with input from disabled riders, community advocates, researchers and other stakeholders. Their feedback shaped its design, including features that allow users to compare cities, view maps and download data. The National Institute on Aging and the National Cancer Institute, both part of the National Institutes of Health, supported the project.