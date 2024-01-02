MTA highlights progress made in accessibility improvements throughout 2023

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) highlighted the progress the authority made in expanding accessibility across the transit system in 2023, including the completion of multiple projects and awards for future Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) station initiatives on the subway and bus system, Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and Metro-North Railroad.

"Today’s MTA is determined to dramatically increase the accessibility of our system, as evidenced by the incredible pace of improvements the last few years,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “More new accessible stations have been opened during the current capital program than the last three programs combined and we will keep that momentum going into 2024.”

“Thanks to innovative procurement tools like design-build and project bundling, we are advancing accessibility projects faster than ever before,” said MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer. “The 42 subway stations, nine LIRR stations, and three Metro-North Railroad stations currently in construction to reach ADA compliance reflect the MTA’s commitment to expanding equity and accessibility systemwide.”

“The MTA completed major accessibility projects in 2023 and we will continue our historic progress in 2024”, said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo. “We’re rebuilding our transit network and providing universal access to the millions of New Yorkers and visitors to the region who have disabilities or travel with luggage, strollers or bicycles and need access to our transit system.”

Subways

In 2023, the MTA launched expanded pilots of multiple features to improve wayfinding in subway stations, including floor decals on subway platforms that indicate accessible boarding areas, as well as features for customers with visual disabilities such as tactile subway line maps and NaviLens wayfinding signage. NaviLens is an app that uses unique codes to provide audio and visual wayfinding guidance and arrival status information in more than 40 languages.

In December, the MTA replaced an entire fare array at the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue-JFK Airport station with accessible wide-aisle fare gates following a pilot at Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center and Sutphin-Archer in spring 2023. MTA also released a Request for Information, taking the initial step toward secure, accessible and modern fare gates to better meet the authority’s goals of promoting fare compliance and improving accessibility and the overall customer experience.

In 2023, the MTA completed ADA upgrades at eight subway stations across all five boroughs and awarded packages for ADA upgrades at 16 more – including a significant rehabilitation of the Broadway Junction station complex.

In addition, Hoyt Street 2, 3 station in downtown Brooklyn received a brand-new elevator with costs fully covered by Macy’s. The MTA and Macy’s partnered on this project through the MTA’s Transit Oriented Development group and External Partner Program, which streamlines the MTA's work with private developers impacting stations. Macy's has committed to ensuring the elevator meets the latest MTA reliability standards—at least 96.5 percent availability.

Two privately funded projects under the Zoning for Accessibility program started construction in 2023:

A street-to-mezzanine level elevator and entrance at Queensboro Plaza N, W, 7 Street and platform elevators at the 57 St.-6 Ave. F Station.

The following 15 stations are anticipated to be completed in 2024:

68 St.-Hunter College 6 Woodhaven Boulevard J, Z Westchester Square 6 Queensboro Plaza N, W, 7 6 Ave. L 14 St. F, M 14 St. 1, 2, 3 Mosholu Parkway 4 Northern Boulevard M, R 149 St.-Grand Concourse 2, 5 149 St.-Grand Concourse 4 Beach 67 St. A Lorimer Street L Metropolitan Avenue G Tremont Avenue B, D

The MTA plans to award contracts for additional ADA stations in 2024, subject to availability of funding from the Central Business District Tolling Program, which will provide funding for nearly 50 percent of the remaining 2020-2024 MTA Capital Program.

New elevator cabs are equipped with modern technology features, including security cameras and two-way communication systems that give riders the ability to reach MTA staff at the Operations Control Center in the event of an emergency. Customers can communicate audibly via speakers or visually using a touch screen in the elevator.

Buses

In March, the MTA expanded the Bus Open Stroller pilot program to ease the challenge of traveling with young children on local and SBS buses. More than 1,000 buses on 57 routes across all five boroughs now have one designated area for a single open stroller near the rear door.

In July, the MTA launched a new pilot for customers who use wheelchairs to test a new automated wheelchair securement system on buses. The Quantum system allows passengers to secure themselves on the bus with a touch of a button and minimal operator assistance.

In 2023, MTA notes hundreds of new and retrofitted buses hit the streets with audio/visual Digital Information Systems (DIS), flexible flip-up seats and wider doors and ramps, advancing the authority’s progress toward making its buses more universally accessible.

The authority also expanded automated camera enforcement to 600 buses across 80 miles of bus lanes, and secured State approval to begin enforcing blocked bus stops and double-parked vehicles in 2024, helping to ensure customers who need to use the ramp or lift can seamlessly enter and exit the bus.

Access-A-Ride

The authority is now measuring against a 20-minute window instead of a 30-minute window on its Access-A-Ride paratransit service, with nearly 90 percent of customers being picked up within the new pick-up window.

In 2023, MTA launched an upgraded MY AAR app and web-based booking service for AAR customers. Since the updates this spring, Access-A-Ride more than doubled the number of paratransit trips booked through the app, providing an easier and more independent trip booking and tracking option for customers.

LIRR

Within the current Capital Program, MTA Construction & Development is moving forward with ADA upgrades at nine LIRR stations. New elevators and upgrades are planned for Amityville, Copiague, Laurelton, Lindenhurst, Locust Manor, Massapequa Park and St. Albans. In December, the MTA announced it will move forward with upgrades to make Hollis Station accessible, as well as improve accessibility at Babylon and Forest Hills. All LIRR stations are advancing in either construction or design for ADA accessibility.

The existing accessibility components at Auburndale and Valley Stream stations will also be upgraded, including new elevators between street and platform level, modification of canopies, new sidewalks and curb ramps that are ADA compliant.

Metro-North Railroad

Metro-North Railroad is in the final phase of installing new elevators at Hartsdale, Scarsdale and Purdy’s on the Harlem Line. The work also includes benches, leaning bars and new lighting at the overpass located in Hartsdale and Scarsdale stations.

Within the current Capital Program, MTA Construction & Development is moving forward with ADA upgrades at three Metro-North stations located in the Bronx. Completely new station platforms and amenities and two new elevators will be installed at both Woodlawn and Williams Bridge. Botanical Garden will also be rehabilitated and the station elevators will be upgraded.

Bridges and Tunnels

MTA Bridges and Tunnels has leveraged MTA’s infrastructure assets to promote walking and cycling and enhance safety across the region. So far, the MTA has completed a new bike/pedestrian ramp connecting the northern walkway of the Manhattan span of the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge that will connect to the future East River Greenway in East Harlem.

The MTA is replacing and widening the Henry Hudson Bridge’s lower-level walkway to build ADA compliant ramps on both sides of the bridge and provide better connectivity between Spuyten Duyvil in the Bronx and Inwood Hill Park in Manhattan. This is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. Similar work is happening on the Cross Bay Bridge between Broad Channel and Rockaway Beach.

During its December meeting, the MTA Board approved the award of a contract that will create a new bike/pedestrian shared-use path to replace the current walkway across the RFK’s East River suspension and Queens approach structure, providing an ADA accessible connection between Astoria and Wards/Randall’s Island. The MTA will complete this work by the end of 2027. The MTA is also constructing end-to-end ADA connectivity between Randall’s Island, Manhattan and the Bronx, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.