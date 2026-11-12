White House nominates Mark Aesch to become next FTA administrator

Mark Aesch has been nominated to become the next administrator of the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). Aesch is currently CEO of TransPro, a transportation management consulting firm he founded, also serving as senior advisor and certified executive leadership coach at Boston Consulting Group.

His work has supported organizations in creating strategic plans, performance measurement systems, incentive compensation programs and service improvement programs. Additionally, Aesch has served on the American Public Transportation Association (APTA)’s Board of Directors and Legislative Committee and helped form the Rays the Mark Foundation.

“The American Public Transportation Association congratulates Mark Aesch on his nomination to serve as administrator of the Federal Transit Administration. We look forward to working closely with him and the administration to strengthen public transit systems nationwide, support economic growth and improve mobility for millions of Americans,” said APTA President and CEO Paul Skoutelas in a statement.

Skoutelas continued, noting that his prior experience as CEO of the Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority means he “understands that reliable, affordable public transportation is vital to household budgets and to economic growth.”

The role is currently being held by Acting Administrator Matthew Cahill, who also serves as chief counsel. Cahill assumed the role after Marc Molinaro stepped down from the position in February.

Aesch holds bachelor’s degrees in communications and history from the College at Brockport.

Molinaro has been nominated as vice administrator.