White House nominates Mark Aesch to become next FTA administrator

Aesch has had an expansive transit career prior to nomination, including serving on the APTA Board and Legislative Committee.
Nov. 12, 2026
2 min read
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TransPro Consulting
A man with light hair smiles in a headshot, wearing a navy blazer over a light blue checked shirt, against a blurred green background.

Aesch currently sits as CEO of TransPro Consulting.

Mark Aesch has been nominated to become the next administrator of the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). Aesch is currently CEO of TransPro, a transportation management consulting firm he founded, also serving as senior advisor and certified executive leadership coach at Boston Consulting Group.

His work has supported organizations in creating strategic plans, performance measurement systems, incentive compensation programs and service improvement programs. Additionally, Aesch has served on the American Public Transportation Association (APTA)’s Board of Directors and Legislative Committee and helped form the Rays the Mark Foundation.

“The American Public Transportation Association congratulates Mark Aesch on his nomination to serve as administrator of the Federal Transit Administration. We look forward to working closely with him and the administration to strengthen public transit systems nationwide, support economic growth and improve mobility for millions of Americans,” said APTA President and CEO Paul Skoutelas in a statement.

Skoutelas continued, noting that his prior experience as CEO of the Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority means he “understands that reliable, affordable public transportation is vital to household budgets and to economic growth.”

The role is currently being held by Acting Administrator Matthew Cahill, who also serves as chief counsel. Cahill assumed the role after Marc Molinaro stepped down from the position in February.

Aesch holds bachelor’s degrees in communications and history from the College at Brockport.

Molinaro has been nominated as vice administrator.

About the Author

Noah Kolenda
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Noah Kolenda

Associate Editor

Noah Kolenda is a recent graduate from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism with a master’s degree in health and science reporting. Kolenda also specialized in data journalism, harnessing the power of Open Data projects to cover green transportation in major U.S. cities. Currently, he is an associate editor for Mass Transit magazine, where he aims to fuse his skills in data reporting with his experience covering national policymaking and political money to deliver engaging, future-focused transit content.

Prior to his position with Mass Transit, Kolenda interned with multiple Washington, D.C.-based publications, where he delivered data-driven reporting on once-in-a-generation political moments, runaway corporate lobbying spending and unnoticed election records.

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