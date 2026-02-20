People on the move: FTA, HRT, CCW 

HRT names next CFO

HRT has named Angela Glass as its next CFO. She joined HRT in 2012 and has served as interim CFO since December. Her responsibilities include finance, budgeting, procurement, revenue and capital programs.

Glass previously served as HRT’s operations budget manager, finance manager and director of budget and financial analysis.

“Angela’s extensive financial experience and unparalleled knowledge of our mission and partner cities make her the ideal executive to lead our financial stewardship,” said HRT President and CEO William Harrell.

HRT says that as director of budget and financial analysis, Glass developed and administered its operating budget and Hampton Roads Regional Transit Fund budget while contributing to the development of the agency’s capital improvement plan. Glass developed best practices for project management and led HRT’s COVID-19 pandemic strategy to overcome negative economic impacts.

“I am honored to lead a talented team to support our mission,” Glass said. “I appreciate the long-time trust HRT has had in me to lead financial strategies that help to connect Hampton Roads with transportation solutions that are reliable, safe, efficient and sustainable.”

Prior to joining HRT, Glass spent over a decade with the city of Hampton, Va. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in finance from the College of William and Mary.

CCW appoints next president

CCW and the affiliated companies of Carson Capital Corp., Transit Sales International and Shuttle Bus Leasing has appointed Patrick Scully to president. Scully succeeds the company founder Dale Carson, who remains chairman of the board.

“We transitioned to an Employee-Owned Stock Ownership Plan, or ESOP, four years ago and have experienced significantly increased performance in both our topline revenue and earnings over the period,” Carson said. “As we look to our future, it is important to set the stage for the further development of the organization, and I am pleased that we can call on Patrick Scully to lead us into the future as president of the company.”

Scully has been with CCW as its chief commercial officer since 2023, having spent his entire career in the bus and coach industry including senior leadership positions at Motor Coach Industries, Daimler Buses North America and Detroit Diesel Corporation, among others.

“I have been involved with CCW for over 30 years as a customer, supplier and most recently as a senior leader of the organization,” Scully said. “I have the utmost respect for the Carson family and the businesses they have developed over the past 40 years. To now have the opportunity to lead the organization and continue the company’s rich legacy is truly an honor. Our over 350 employees is what makes our organization what it is and I look forward to working with each and every one of our employee-owners to provide our customers with what CCW has been known for – being the premier transportation solutions provider to the bus and coach market.”