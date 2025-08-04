Marc Molinaro confirmed as new administrator of FTA

Marcus Molinaro was confirmed by the Senate on Aug. 2, 2025, to be the 16th administrator of the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

"I applaud the U.S. Senate for confirming Administrator Molinaro earlier today. Marc’s leadership, experience and commitment to making transit safe again will be a strong asset to the department," said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. "I am confident Administrator Molinaro will help usher in the golden age of transit, helping our transit partners maintain safe and clean systems that move American families forward."

Molinaro added, "I am grateful to President [Donald] Trump for placing his trust in me and to Secretary Duffy for his confidence in my leadership. I am committed to supporting our nation’s public transportation systems and ensuring a safer, more accessible and better-connected America."

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) also commented on Molinaro’s confirmation, with APTA President and CEO Paul Skoutelas releasing the following statement:

“APTA congratulates former Representative Marcus Molinaro on his confirmation as administrator of the [FTA]. We look forward to working closely with him and the administration to strengthen public transit systems nationwide, support economic growth and improve mobility for millions of Americans.

“The FTA plays an essential role in supporting the $79 billion public transportation industry, which provides billion of trips annually, employs 430,000 people directly and creates and sustains millions of private-sector jobs across construction, manufacturing and supply chains—particularly through Buy America provisions that strengthen domestic production.

“Administrator Molinaro brings valuable real-world experience to the role—from his service on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure to his leadership as a New York County executive. He understands that modern, reliable public transportation is not only vital to mobility but also critical to economic growth, job creation and global competitiveness.

“His nationally recognized Think DIFFERENTLY initiative—launched during his time as Dutchess County executive—challenged local governments to reexamine how they served individuals with disabilities. As a member of Congress, he continued this critical work. His leadership reflects a deep commitment to the role public transportation plays in providing access for millions of Americans to economic opportunities.

“APTA looks forward to collaborating with Administrator Molinaro and FTA. Together, we can advance solutions that improve public transit systems, create job opportunities and ensure access to mobility for people across the country.”

About Molinaro

FTA says Molinaro brings a lifetime of public service and a results-driven record to the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT). A lifelong New Yorker, he most recently served as the U.S. representative for New York’s 19th congressional district. In Congress, he was a member of the House Committee on Agriculture, the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure and the House Committee on Small Business—advocating for rural economies, infrastructure modernization and small business growth across Upstate New York.

FTA adds that his career in public service began in 1994 at 18 years old when he was elected to the Village Board of Trustees in Tivoli, N.Y. One year later, he was elected as Mayor of Tivoli, becoming the youngest mayor in America at the time. He was re-elected five times, earning a reputation for revitalizing the village and strengthening local government.

Simultaneously, he served four terms in the Dutchess County Legislature, where he led bipartisan efforts to improve the county’s response to child abuse, domestic violence and social services coordination, along with chairing the Budget, Finance and Personnel Committee.

From 2006 to 2011, he represented the 103rd district in the New York State Assembly where he served as assistant minority leader pro tempore. In 2011, he was elected Dutchess County executive, a position he held for three terms. During his tenure, he led countywide efforts to streamline government operations, improve fiscal discipline and launch forward-thinking initiatives. He served in leadership roles with the New York State Association of Counties and as president of the New York State County Executives Association. In 2023, he stepped down as county executive following his election to Congress.

FTA notes a hallmark of Molinaro’s leadership has been his ability to craft innovative solutions to complex problems. In 2015, he founded the Think DIFFERENTLY initiative—a call to action for communities to foster inclusion and break down barriers for individuals with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities. The initiative became a national model and has since been adopted by municipalities across New York and beyond.

In 2025, President Trump appointed him to serve as administrator of the FTA, where he brings decades of executive and legislative experience. USDOT notes he will work to modernize America’s transit systems and ensure they are safe, accessible, accountable and responsive to the needs of all Americans.

Molinaro resides in Catskill, N.Y., with his wife and their four children.

Tariq Bokhari, who previously served as acting administrator, now transitions to the role of deputy administrator.