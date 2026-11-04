OH: Geauga Transit honoring veterans with week of free rides

To honor and show appreciation for the men and women who have served in the military, Geauga Transit is providing free public transportation for all U.S. military veterans from Nov. 9 through Nov. 13.

Veterans scheduling a trip using Geauga Transit’s door-to-door Dial-a-Ride services simply need to inform the agency of their status when making a reservation.

Laketran, the Lake County regional transit system that operates Geauga Transit, is also providing free rides to veterans on all services that week.

Laketran CEO Ben Capelle said the agencies are proud to support those who have served.

“Providing free rides during Veterans Week is one small way we can express our gratitude and help make it easier for veterans to get where they need to go — whether that’s to work, medical care or visiting family and friends,” he added. “It’s an honor to serve those who have served us.”

To make a reservation for a trip on Geauga Transit, call 440-754-5555.

© 2026 The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio).

Visit www.news-herald.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.