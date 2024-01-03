Redding Area Bus Authority begins offering free rides for veterans on fixed route and Demand Response services throughout Shasta County

The Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA) has begun offering free rides for veterans on fixed route and Demand Response services throughout Shasta County.

For the past 14 years, RABA has collected donations for RABA Salute to the Veterans. The event provides local veterans with a punch pass valued at $10 to use on any RABA service. The Shasta County Veterans Services Office and Nation’s Finest distribute the passes. To make it easier for veterans to ride RABA services, veterans can show one of the following forms of ID cards to get a free ride on any RABA service:

An ID Card issued by RABA A DD-214 or ID Card issued by the Veterans Administration (VA) An ID Card issued by CalVet An ID Card issued by VA Health A driver’s license or ID Card issued by State DMV with a veteran’s designation An ID Card issued by the Department of Defense

Veterans with current punch passes can continue to use them until supply is depleted. After that, veterans can transition to using one of the forms of ID mentioned above. RABA Salute to Veterans will continue to run annually in November to raise funds for the transportation needs of veterans in Shasta County.

“RABA honors the sacrifices veterans and their families have made to protect our country. Making it easier for veterans to get around Shasta County to access quality-of-life needs is important,” said John Andoh, transit general manager for RABA.