Rochester RTS to add shuttle service for veterans starting July 14

Rochester Regional Transit Service (RTS) is adding a shuttle service that will provide improved access for veterans to the VA Clinic on Calkins Road in Henrietta, N.Y.

The new shuttle service will begin on July 14 and will run on a continuous loop every 20 minutes between Rochester RTS’ Hylan Drive Connection Hub at Marketplace Mall and the VA Clinic. The shuttle will operate Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. RTS’ standard fare of $1 per ride will apply to the new shuttle. Rochester RTS says veterans who take advantage of the agency’s free fares for veterans program and have their bus pass from the Veterans Outreach Center (VOC) can use that pass to ride for free on this new shuttle.

"We want to ensure that veterans have access to the services that they need, services that they have earned,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “This new shuttle service is one of a number of transportation options available to local veterans who need help getting to and from medical appointments. I’m grateful to [Rochester] RTS for their partnership and to [Rochester RTS] CEO Miguel Velazquez for his dedication to serving this community and its veterans."

Velazquez added, “[Rochester] RTS is happy to build on our long history of supporting veterans by adding this shuttle and improving access to the VA Clinic. I thank County Executive Bello, his team and the Veterans Outreach Center for their leadership, partnership and support. I thank the [Rochester] RTS team for providing safe, convenient, reliable and sustainable service to our customers each day, and I thank our veterans for putting themselves in harm’s way to protect our values and our freedom.”