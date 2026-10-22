NC: Dozens of Lake Norman area townhomes near future train stop get OK from town board

The Huntersville Board of Commissioners unanimously backed a Charlotte developer’s plans for more than 100 for-sale townhomes near a future CATS Red Line commuter rail station Tuesday night.

The board voted 7-0 in favor of a rezoning for Veer Development’s 9-acre Sam Furr Townes project on the southwest corner of Old Statesville Road and Caldwell Track Drive.

The property is north of Sam Furr Road ( N.C. 73) and west of Old Statesville Road ( N.C. 115). To get to the rail station, residents would walk about 0.4 miles and have to cross busy N.C. 115, according to Brad Priest, Huntersville assistant planning director.

Town planning staff recommended the rezoning be denied, in part because the development would have no retail or commercial space and because of pedestrian access challenges. Sam Furr Townes homeowners would have to cross busy N.C. 115 to get to the CATS station, planners said.

255 feet of sidewalk, $10,000 for public art

In making the motion for the rezoning, commissioner Nick Walsh cited the 255 feet of sidewalk the developer has agreed to pay for and install along N.C. 115 with NC Department of Transportation approval.

He also mentioned the four attainable housing units the developer has agreed to include, or homes affordable to teachers, police officers, firefighters and EMS responders.

Walsh said he also liked that the developer will contribute $10,000 to public art in the development.

He said the project is consistent with the town’s 2040 Plan that guides growth. The project “is reasonable and in the public interest” because it diversifies the town’s housing stock, places a cap on rentals and provides opportunities for homeownership, Walsh said.

Parmeet Singh, Veer Development founding partner, told the Huntersville Planning Board in September his project is “the most appropriate development in a corridor where there are limited homeownership opportunities.”

The Planning Board voted 5-3 to recommend the rezoning to the Town Board.

Ten percent of the development would be open space, and the number of trees to be saved would go “beyond ordinance requirements,” Singh said. The project also would bring for-sale townhomes to a corridor with 1,600-plus apartment,” he said.

Chandni Lalchandani, the other founding partner of Veer Development, also cited the quality craftsmanship planned for the homes. That includes fiber-cement siding, full masonry base, substantial trim, varied rooflines and different window configurations, she said.

“Our goal is to bring in something that is modern and contemporary to the corridor,” she told the Planning Board. “We really strongly believe that this will enhance the look of this corridor.”

©2026 The Charlotte Observer.

Visit charlotteobserver.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.